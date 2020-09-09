Moody's revises Icahn School of Medicine's (NY) outlook to negative; A3 ratings affirmed

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (NY) (Icahn or ISMMS) to negative from stable. We also have affirmed the A3 rating on $552 million of debt issued through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision to a negative outlook reflects several challenges that could prolong improvement in the school's very thin operating cash flow margins and low levels of internal liquidity, including the impact that an extended COVID recovery period could have on the School's significant patient revenues -- 72% of its income -- as a result of the outbreak's severity in New York and/or possible resurgence. While exceeding initial expectations, the pace of recovery from COVID will be longer than some areas of the US because of the outbreak's severity.

In addition, the outlook change reflects challenges faced by the medical school's affiliate, Mount Sinai Hospital (A3 negative) given the close integration of these entities. Most prominently, linkages between the entities include the strong reliance on MSH for interim liquidity, given the School's very low internal holdings. Such challenges include the impact to Mount Sinai hospital of potential Medicaid cuts given state budget pressures, payer mix erosion during the economic downturn, and potential rise in already significant transfers from the Mount Sinai Hospital obligated group to its affiliates in order to support strategic investments and operating losses. The hospital also faces prolonged material negative cashflow at Beth Israel Medical Center; the depressed New York City real estate market could reduce proceeds from property sales expected to partly fund the strategy.

The affirmation of Icahn's A3 rating favorably incorporates ISMMS' strong market position as a highly selective standalone medical school in Manhattan, its large and growing research base, and very strong fundraising. The rating also reflects the considerable benefits incurred by ISMMS' very close relationship and shared governance with the Mount Sinai Hospital (MSH, A3).

These linkages incorporate, most prominently, the strong financial support that MSH provides to the School through interim liquidity which has grown considerably over the past five years. This feature is strengthened by the strong liquidity of MHS, which has grown significantly recently, and is expected to be maintained at high levels. Our view is that MHS will deploy further liquidity support to the school, if required.

In addition, ISSMS' rating also incorporates close integration of the research functions and faculty practice plans of the hospitals of Mount Sinai Hospitals Group (MSHG). The commercialization of important research provides resources through royalties, that can be large in some years, and the growing valuation of shares in biomedical companies could lead to significant windfalls in the future, which has the potential to bolster reserves. The rating is also underpinned by enhanced fundraising with a $2 billion joint campaign underway that will benefit both ISMMS and MSH. To date, approximately $800 million has been raised (including pledges) with most supporting ISMMS.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. These include an extended COVID recovery period because of the outbreak's severity in New York and/or possible resurgence, which would diminish elective procedures that led to losses in fiscal 2020. Icahn's operating performance and liquidity are likely to further narrow in fiscal 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus on the Medical School's profitable patient services which were largely halted over a three-month period.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the school's heavy reliance on an organization, MHS, that has a negative outlook. Additionally, meaningful improvement in the school's weak operating cash flows and internal liquidity will likely be prolonged.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Credit improvement of Mount Sinai and affiliated hospitals in MSHG

- Significant growth of liquid balance sheet reserves with consistently strong operating performance and cash flow

- Success in commercialization that brings large windfall, building Schools wealth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration in credit profile of Mount Sinai Hospital

- Failure to demonstrate sustained improved operations or stabilize liquidity

- Additional material debt without improvement in operating cash flow or liquidity

- Failure to receive the large gift pledge payments when due, resulting in ISMMS lacking funds to repay MSH's advances

LEGAL SECURITY

All of ISMMS' debt is on parity and a general obligation, with a security interest in MSH Faculty Practice Plan Revenues (subordinate to prior pledges securing the Series 1994A bonds). The Series 2010A bonds are secured by a leasehold mortgage on certain ISMMS property, including the Center for Science and Medicine. Per an inter-creditor agreement, the Series 2007, 2009, and 2010A bonds are on parity with any potential distribution to bondholders of proceeds from the foreclosure of the Parity Mortgages on a pro rata basis.

PROFILE

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai was founded in 1968 as a teaching and research institution. It is affiliated with The Mount Sinai Hospital, a tertiary-care teaching hospital and The Mount Sinai Medical Center, Inc. (the "Medical Center"), a not-for-profit corporation which coordinates the fund-raising activities of the school and the hospital. ISMMS provides medical and health sciences education, granting M.D., Ph.D., and masters degrees, and conducts research and clinical programs.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

