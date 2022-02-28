Moody's revises Illinois State University, IL's outlook to positive; affirms Baa2 and Baa3

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Illinois State University, IL's (ISU) outlook to positive from stable. We have also affirmed the university's outstanding Baa2 issuer rating, Baa2 Auxiliary Facilities System bonds (AFS), and Baa3 Certificates of Participation (COPS). The university had approximately $171 million of outstanding debt based on preliminary fiscal 2021 results.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision to positive reflects ISU's consistently positive operating performance through what has been a highly challenging operating environment related to prior state funding inconsistencies followed by the coronavirus pandemic. Management has established a strong track record of budgetary alignment while improving the university's financial flexibility through the growth of its unrestricted liquidity. The positive outlook also reflects the improving credit quality of the State of Illinois (Baa2 stable), with prospects for continued on-time payments from the state and growth in operating appropriations in the near-term.

The affirmation of the Baa2 issuer rating additionally reflects continued constraints because of ISU's reliance on the State of Illinois for operating support along with a highly competitive student market. ISU receives over 40% of its revenue from the state, making ISU vulnerable to future funding volatility or reduced appropriations. Despite a difficult market environment, enrollment levels have been generally stable, reflecting high demand for ISU's residential experience and diverse program offerings. However, demographic constraints may limit growth as Illinois residents account for approximately 93% of total enrollment.

The Baa2 rating on the AFS revenue bonds incorporates the university's Baa2 issuer rating as well as the broadness of the pledge and available financial reserves. The Baa3 rating on the COPS are rated one notch below the issuer and auxiliary facilities bond rating due to the contingent nature of the obligation and effective subordination to payment of auxiliary facilities bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects prospects for credit improvement if the university is able to maintain continued operating performance stability, driven by increased state funding and net tuition revenue growth. It also incorporates expectations of measured growth of wealth and liquidity preservation to help mitigate any future operational or fiscal disruption.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Maintenance of operating surpluses with gradual strengthening of EBIDA margins

- Improvement in the state's fiscal condition, improving ISU's operating environment

- Continued growth in wealth and liquidity to help absorb revenue or operating environment disruptions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of the State of Illinois' fiscal condition resulting in uncertainty surrounding direct operating support and on-behalf payments

- Sustained weakening of operating performance, pressuring the university's liquid reserves

- Deterioration of strategic positioning, evidenced by sustained enrollment and net tuition revenue decline

LEGAL SECURITY

The AFS bonds are secured by the net revenues of the Auxiliary Facilities System, as well as mandatory student fees and tuition revenue, subject to the prior payment of operating and maintenance expenses of the Auxiliary Facilities System, but only to the extent necessary. There is a rate covenant to provide 2x coverage of maximum annual debt service from pledged revenue, as well an additional bonds test. There is no debt service reserve fund, and accumulated surpluses of approximately $160 million, as of June 30, 2021, from the closed AFS system may be used to support any lawful purpose within the system. In preliminary fiscal 2021 results, MADS coverage from total funds available for debt service was 17.2x.

The Certificates of Participation (COPs) are unsecured but payable from both state-appropriated funds and from budgeted legally available funds of the university from sources other than state appropriations, including tuition and fees. The obligation to pay can be terminated in the event that the university does not receive sufficient state appropriations and does not have other legally available funds.

PROFILE

Founded in 1857, Illinois State University is the oldest public university in the state and is located in Bloomington-Normal near Illinois' geographic center. ISU, with fall 2021 enrollment over 20,200 headcount, offers a broad program array of bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees. Fiscal 2021 operating revenue was an unaudited $611 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

