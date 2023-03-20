Moody's revises Illumina's outlook to negative; affirms Baa3 rating

New York, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has revised the outlook of Illumina, Inc. ("Illumina") to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Illumina's Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

The revision of the outlook to negative reflects Moody's expectation that Illumina will operate with high financial leverage in the next 12-18 months due to weaker operating performance. Furthermore, Moody's expects free cash flow to be further curtailed in 2023 by a fine likely to be imposed by the European Commission (EC). This fine, which could amount to up to 10% of Illumina's 2022 revenue, is in response to Illumina's decision to press ahead with the acquisition of GRAIL, Inc. (GRAIL) in August 2021 prior to receiving approval for the transaction from the EC. There are also some execution risks related to the disposal of GRAIL that may be forced by the EC. As a result, Illumina's leverage will remain elevated in 2023 before improving in 2024 to below 3x.

The affirmation of the rating reflects Moody's view that Illumina will maintain its leading position in its core gene sequencing business, which enjoys strong long term growth prospects and good profitability. The introduction of a new gene sequencing instrument (NovaSeq X) in 2023 should support revenue growth and future profits.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Illumina, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Illumina, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Governance risk considerations are material to the outlook revision. Illumina's financial flexibility has reduced due to its aggressive acquisition of GRAIL and financial penalties it is now exposed to amid weaker operating performance. This together with on-going legal challenges of the EC's decision weighs on the company's governance risk and management track record.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating reflects Illumina's leading market position in gene sequencing, which helps offset its very high product concentration. The company enjoys long standing client relationships and high entry barriers reflecting proprietary technology and high switching costs. The rating is also supported by a high proportion of consumables in its revenue mix, which are recurring and have high margins.

However, the Baa3 rating is constrained by technology obsolescence risk; Illumina is highly dependent on technological advancements to maintain market share and a disruptive technology could impact demand.

The credit profile is also tempered by Illumina's elevated financial leverage with debt/EBITDA at 3.6x (pro forma for the 2022 debt issuance to prefinance 2023 maturities) in the twelve months ended January 1, 2023. However, Moody's anticipates debt/EBITDA to improve towards 3x in 2024 reflecting earnings growth and debt repayment, despite persistent losses at GRAIL. Earnings growth will be supported by the recent introduction of new instruments, which will support revenue growth and margin expansion.

The company's liquidity remains very good despite Moody's expectation of slightly positive free cash flow in 2023 after the likely payment of an EC fine. However, Moody's expects Illumina will generate free cash flow of at least $500 million in 2024. Liquidity is further supported by approximately $2.0 billion of cash as of January 1, 2023. Further, liquidity is supported by a $750 million revolving credit facility due 2028 (unrated), which Moody's expects will remain undrawn. Illumina has $1.25 billion debt maturities in 2023 that Moody's expects will be repaid with existing cash.

ESG factors are material to Illumina's rating. Illumina's ESG credit impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting the weight placed on its narrow focus on gene sequencing instruments and consumables which carry some social risk, including uncertain future demand and risks related to rival technologies. Governance risk considerations are also moderately negative, reflected in the G-3 issuer profile score, due to Illumina's aggressive financial strategy and risk management and management track record. The acquisition of GRAIL, Inc. before receiving regulatory approval has negatively affected the company's operating performance and cash outflow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is currently unlikely but would require sustained organic growth and market share in Illumina's core gene sequencing business. An upgrade would also require the company to remain balanced in its capital allocation priorities. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2 times.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance further deteriorate. Rating pressure could also result from market share losses or margin pressure in the gene sequencing business, or if the company's financial policy were to become more aggressive including shareholder-friendly initiatives and/or large debt-funded acquisitions. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3 times.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis with an installed base of over 23,000 instruments globally and over 9,500 clients globally. Revenue totaled approximately $4.6 billion in the last 12 months through January 1, 2023.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

