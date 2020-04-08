Moody's revises Jasa Marga's outlook to negative, affirms Baa2 ratings

Singapore, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today changed the outlook on the ratings
of Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk (PT) to negative from stable. At the
same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 issuer and senior
unsecured ratings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in outlook to negative reflects Jasa Marga's exposure to the
rising credit risks associated with the negative impact of the coronavirus
outbreak on revenue. Moody's expects a contraction in traffic volumes
on Jasa Marga's toll roads will weaken its cash flow generation
in 2020. The extent to which traffic will contract remains uncertain,
since unlike other countries, the Indonesian government has not
yet mandated a lockdown to contain the coronavirus. Without a mandated
lockdown, Moody's estimates April traffic will decline 35%-45%
from April 2019 levels.
Jasa Marga's Baa2 ratings reflect (1) its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA)
of ba2; and (2) a three-notch uplift based on Moody's
expectation that the company will receive a high level of support from
the Government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) in the event that extraordinary
financial support is required. Moody's believes Jasa Marga
plays a critical role in Indonesia's plan to develop transport infrastructure,
particularly the toll roads sector.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The toll roads sector
has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its direct exposure
to government containment and regulatory measures and also its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the potential impact on Jasa
Marga of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
The negative outlook also reflects the increasing risk that Jasa Marga's
financial profile will become weakly positioned for its current rating.
More specifically, Moody's would expect Jasa Marga to maintain funds
from operations (FFO)/debt above 3.5% and interest coverage
above 1.4x, both on a sustained basis, to support the
ba2 BCA.
The weaknesses in Jasa Marga's financial profile, including
limited buffers in its financial metrics and reliance on external financing
during these uncertain times, have left it vulnerable to shifts
in demand in these unprecedented operating conditions. Jasa Marga's
credit profile is reliant on prospective traffic growth for its toll roads
in development or ramping up to strengthen its financial profile to pre-coronavirus
levels. Although Jasa Marga is seeking to reduce operating and
capital expenditures in response to the coronavirus, there may be
limited opportunity for Jasa Marga to materially reduce capital expenditure
in 2020.
Recent regulatory and corporate actions amid the ongoing uncertainties
associated with the coronavirus outbreak are also credit negative for
Jasa Marga. Tariff adjustments for a number of Jasa Marga's toll
roads have been postponed. While Jasa Marga is eligible for compensation
for this delay, uncertainty remains around the form, amount
and timing of the compensation. And on 12 March, Jasa Marga
announced a share buyback plan of up to IDR500 billion over the next three
months[1]. The planned share buyback will impact liquidity
at a time when traffic impact arising from the coronavirus is negative
and amid the company's plan to undertake significant expansionary
capital spending in the next two to three years.
Notwithstanding the more challenging operating environment in 2020,
demand for Jasa Marga's toll roads has historically been resilient,
given continued economic growth and the favourable demographics of a growing
middle class.
More generally, Jasa Marga's credit quality continues to reflect
(1) robust demand dynamics; (2) Indonesia's resilient and high-density
traffic profile; and (3) Moody's assumption of a high level
of government support, reflecting the national importance of the
toll road sector in Indonesia and Jasa Marga's leading position.
LIQUIDITY
Jasa Marga's liquidity in the coming 12 to 18 months is weak due
to the negative cash flow impact of the coronavirus, committed capital
expenditure payments, the cash requirements for the share buyback
and dividend payments. Jasa Marga also has IDR4 trillion of Komodo
bonds coming due on 11 December 2020.
Moody's understands that, as of the end of March 2020, Jasa
Marga had approximately IDR3.5 trillion of cash on its balance
sheet. Liquidity is supplemented by IDR21.5 trillion undrawn
committed credit facilities, of which IDR8.2 trillion expires
over the next 12 months. Jasa Marga is in talks with local banks
to extend expiring facilities as well as to obtain more committed liquidity
facilities. In addition, Jasa Marga is assessing initiatives
aimed at reducing, where possible, its cost base and optimising
its investment spend, with the objective of further supporting its
liquidity profile during this challenging period.
Given the reduction in earnings stemming from the more challenging operating
environment, Moody's expects that Jasa Marga may need to provide
support to some of the subsidiaries or investments with project-level
debt to avoid covenant breaches for those debt. The liquidity requirements
are uncertain and depend on the extent of traffic declines and project-level
financial reserves available. Currently, one of Jasa Marga's
subsidiaries has a pre-existing covenant breach which is technical
in nature and related to the financial covenants. The breach had
been waived by banks for 2019 and Moody's is awaiting documentation regarding
the waiver for 2020 and the amendment to the financial covenants,
which will prevent a breach going forward.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook and the fact
that Jasa Marga's rating is already at the same level as Indonesia's
Baa2 rating.
However, the outlook could return to stable if within the next 12
to 18 months, the company's financial profile and key credit metrics
sustainably return to levels commensurate with the current rating,
while it maintains a good liquidity profile. This can be the result
of a combination of the following factors: (1) a contraction in
traffic that is more benign than Moody's current assumptions;
(2) sufficient and timely compensation or support from the government
to address the weaker credit metrics resulting from the tariff freeze
and decline in traffic; (3) Jasa Marga's execution of operating
and capital expenditure savings of sufficient magnitude; and/or (4)
Jasa Marga demonstrating continued access to funding to bolster its liquidity
profile.
Jasa Marga's BCA, and hence its ratings, could be downgraded
if FFO/debt falls below 3.5% and interest coverage below
1.3x-1.4x, both on a sustained basis.
Jasa Marga's final ratings could also be downgraded if Indonesia's
sovereign rating is downgraded or if there is an indication of a decline
in the company's strategic importance to the Indonesian toll road
sector or the government, therefore reducing the level of government
support available to Jasa Marga.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Toll Roads
published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk (PT) is a listed company that is currently 70%
owned by the Indonesian government. The government's shareholding
level has remained at the same level since the company's initial
public offering in 2007.
As of December 2019, the company operated 1,168 kilometers
(km) of toll roads in various parts of Indonesia, or 55%
of all toll roads by length in operation within the country. In
terms of total toll road concessions, it has the right to build,
own and operate around 1,527 km of toll roads in total.
The Indonesian Toll Road Authority (BPJT) is the regulator for the industry
and the concession counterparty for Jasa Marga.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Company announcement 12-Mar-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
