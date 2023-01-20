Moody's revises Jazz Pharma outlook to positive; affirms Ba3 CFR

New York, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and related subsidiaries (collectively "Jazz"), including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating, the Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the Ba2 senior secured rating. At the same time, Moody's revised the outlook to positive from stable. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains unchanged at SGL-1.

The revision in Jazz's outlook to positive from stable reflects the potential for an upgrade if positive sales trends of Xywav, Epidiolex and Zepzelca continue. Such trends would reduce the impact of Jazz's exposure to generic competition for Xyrem, which occurred in recent weeks with the launch of an authorized generic. Strong growth in the newer products would leave Jazz with improved diversity, moderate financial leverage and a solid growth outlook after 2023. Key risks to the company's long-term growth include the potential negative impact on Xywav sales caused by the introduction of Xyrem generics, and recent patent challenges on Epidiolex.

Governance risk considerations are material to the outlook change, with respect to financial strategy and risk management. Jazz's track record of very rapid deleveraging following the 2021 acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals improves the likelihood that any future debt-financed acquisitions would also be followed by deleveraging. Jazz reached its stated net debt/EBITDA target of 3.5x in 2Q'2022, six months ahead of its stated timeline. On a Moody's adjusted basis, gross debt/EBITDA declined from over 6.5x (pro forma) in May 2021 to 3.9x for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

..Issuer: Jazz Financing Lux S.a.r.l.

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Jazz Securities Designated Activity Company

....Backed Senior Secured Notes, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

..Issuer: Jazz Financing Lux S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Changed to positive from Stable

..Issuer: Jazz Securities Designated Activity Company

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Jazz's Ba3 rating reflects its position as a specialized pharmaceutical company with over $3.5 billion of revenue. The credit profile reflects Jazz's strong presence in sleep disorder drugs with the Xywav/Xyrem franchise, and a growing oncology business anchored by Zepzelca and Rylaze and a pipeline opportunity in zanidatamab. The 2021 acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals established Jazz as a leader in cannabinoids, with solid growth prospects in Epidiolex for treating seizures.

These strengths are constrained by high revenue concentration in Xyrem/Xywav, representing about half of revenue. Authorized generic entry for Xyrem recently occurred, but the risk is mitigated by rapid uptake of Xywav, a low-sodium product. The financial terms of the Xyrem patent settlement are complex, and it is the subject of class action lawsuits by healthcare payers. In addition, both Xywav and Epidiolex face patent challenges. Moody's anticipates gross debt/EBITDA of 3.5 - 4.0x over the next 12 months, with free cash flow likely to be used for business development.

ESG considerations are material to the rating, with a Credit Impact Score of CIS-3, Moderately Negative. Jazz faces highly negative social risk exposures, reflected in the S-4 issuer profile score (previously S-5, very highly negative). These are related to a combination of industry-wide customer relations risks, responsible production risks, and societal trends risks including drug pricing policy changes. The recently passed US Inflation Reduction Act will have a long-term negative impact on drug pricing. However, Jazz's key products are unlikely to be significantly affected this decade, and its overall Medicare exposure is modest, resulting in the issuer profile score change to S-4 from S-5. Social risk exposures related to responsible production include unresolved class action lawsuits concerning Jazz's Xyrem patent settlements with generic drug companies. Governance risk exposures are moderately negative, G-3, related primarily to financial policies and risk management. Jazz has demonstrated an appetite for high financial leverage to support business development, with gross debt/EBITDA exceeding 6.5x using Moody's calculations. However, this is partly mitigated by the company's rapid pace of meeting publicly communicated deleveraging targets.

Moody's anticipates very good liquidity, reflected in the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. This reflects high levels of cash on hand, revolver availability and solid free cash flow despite Xyrem generic risk.

The outlook is positive based on Moody's expectations for continued strong growth in Xywav, Epidiolex and Zepzelca, resulting in a stronger credit profile with reduced exposure to the financial impact of Xyrem generics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include greater revenue diversity arising from growth in key products, continuation of patient transition from Xyrem to Xywav, and good pipeline execution. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA maintained below 4.0x would support an upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include weak sales trends in Xywav, Epidiolex or Zepzelca, increased litigation exposures or costs, or large debt-funded acquisitions. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 5.0x could lead to a downgrade.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of products that treat patients with serious diseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. Reported revenues for the 12 months ended September 30, 2022 totaled approximately $3.6 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

