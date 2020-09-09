Moody's revises John Carroll University's (OH) outlook to negative; A3 assigned to Series 2020 bonds

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised John Carroll University's (OH) outlook to negative from stable and has assigned an A3 rating to proposed $31.9 million Ohio Higher Educational Facility Revenue Bonds (John Carroll University 2020 Project) to be issued through the Ohio Higher Educational Facility Commission. The bonds will mature in fiscal 2051. Moody's also affirms the university's outstanding A3 revenue rating on approximately $22 million of currently rated debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to negative reflects expectations of another year of weakened financial operating performance in fiscal 2021, due to pressures linked to the coronavirus pandemic, including an expected 5% decline in fall 2020 enrollment and loss of auxiliary revenue as the university has made the decision to move to remote instruction for the fall semester.

The assignment and affirmation of the A3 rating incorporates JCU's overall good strategic positioning with a favorable regional brand, moderate fundraising, location in an urban area, and management's implementation of budgetary controls to support balanced operations. In addition, the university's very strong liquidity, with over 400 monthly days cash on hand, provides significant flexibility to the university.

JCU's overall debt levels remain manageable, with pro forma total debt to fiscal 2020 revenue of 0.8x, in line with previous years. Offsetting challenges include a high concentration of students from the demographically challenged State of Ohio (Aa1 stable) and low net tuition per student reflective of only modest pricing power in a very competitive market. Enrollment at the university has declined by approximately 10% since fall 2016. A high tuition discount and fewer matriculants pressures the university's ability to grow net tuition and auxiliary revenue, JCU's largest provider of revenue at 73%.

Additionally, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the university has moved to remote instruction for the fall 2020 semester. We regard the coronavirus as a social consideration within our ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety. JCU's operating performance prior to the coronavirus pandemic was relatively thin compared to similarly-rated A3 peers, with fiscal 2020 and 2021 results expected to be similar given continued impacts of the pandemic. The university has outlined expense reductions in fiscal 2021 to mitigate losses in net tuition and auxiliary revenue, in addition to utilizing remaining CARES Act funds and has approved a supplemental endowment draw in fiscal 2021 to help manage the revenue losses.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects expectations of another year of weakened operating performance through at least fiscal 2021 due to coronavirus impacts. Further declines in enrollment in fall 2021, inability to grow net tuition revenue, or a material decline in liquidity could pressure the rating downwards.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant strengthening of student demand, reflected in enhanced net tuition per student

- Sustained improved operations through growth in net tuition revenue in conjunction with expense containment

- Substantial improvement in reserves providing greater financial flexibility

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material deterioration in operating performance, resulting in debt service coverage below 1.0x with a standard 5% endowment spending rate

- Inability to achieve growth in net tuition revenue

- Reduction in unrestricted liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are a general obligation of the university with no debt service reserve fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020 issuance will refund the 2013 Murphy Hall Note Payable (Secured by Property) and pay for renovations of Dolan Hall and other campus improvements.

PROFILE

John Carroll University is a Catholic Jesuit private university located in University Heights, Ohio, a suburb less than 10 miles from Cleveland. The university provides undergraduate programs in the liberal arts, sciences and business, as well as selected master's programs. In fall 2019, there were 3,324 students and the university generated $93 million in operating revenue in fiscal 2020.

