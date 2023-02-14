Moody's revises John Muir Health's (CA) outlook to negative; A1 affirmed

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 assigned to John Muir Health's (CA) revenue bonds and revised the outlook to negative from stable. The organization has approximately $770 million of debt outstanding, including commercial paper.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A1 reflects several long term strengths undergirding John Muir Health's (JMH) credit quality including its location in good service areas, a strong local brand, and the use of strategic clinical partnerships to provide higher acuity care closer to home for its patients. The rating also reflects our expectation that the organization will maintain a relatively strong days cash position, despite projections of thin operating margins and an increase in capital spending and debt. We expect it will take at least two years for the organization to restore margins to historical levels following a very challenging fiscal 2022 during which JMH faced industry wide operating challenges related to labor and inflation. Additionally, the organization is likely to issue debt in support of strategic projects including a new outpatient cancer center in Walnut Creek (to be co-branded and operated in partnership with UCSF), and the possible purchase of Tenet's 51% share of the San Ramon Hospital joint venture. JMH is likely to issue debt to finance the projects and acquisition, resulting in a potentially sizeable increase in its debt load.

RATING OUTLOOK

Revision of the outlook to negative reflects our expectation that it will take 12 - 18 months for JMH to restore margins to a level that generates sufficient cash to cover capital spending while maintaining a stable days cash position. Debt is likely to increase substantially to finance the majority of spending, through the ultimate increase in debt and impact on leverage metrics will depend on regulatory approval for the San Ramon Hospital purchase and the pace of margin improvement.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in unrestricted liquidity and improvement of leverage metrics

- Long term maintenance of measurably stronger cash flow margin - Further expansion of footprint and revenue base

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Additional debt

- Slower than expected margin improvement - Material balance sheet degradation

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by an interest in gross revenues of the Corporation, which is the sole member of the Obligated Group and accounts for 91% of consolidated assets and 77% of revenues of John Muir Health and Subsidiaries. The MTI has a rate covenant of 1.1x (under 1.1x results in a consultant call in), measured at fiscal year-end and no days cash on hand test. Other financing agreements contain a more restrictive rate covenant of 1.2x, measured quarterly using trailing twelve months (and under 1.0x is an event of default) and minimum days cash of 80 days.

PROFILE

John Muir Health is a two hospital system headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA. The Walnut Creek hospital is a Level II trauma center and the other hospital, located in Concord, is a community hospital. JMH also participates in a joint venture with Tenet to operate a hospital in San Ramon. JMH operates numerous physician offices and outpatient centers throughout its service area and has joint ventures with several area hospitals including UCSF and Stanford Children's Hospital.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

