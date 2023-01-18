Moody's revises K-State Athletics, Inc., KS outlook to stable; affirms A1 revenue bond rating

New York, January 18, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook of K-State Athletics, Inc., KS to stable from negative and affirmed the A1 ratings on its outstanding revenue bonds. The bonds, issued through the Kansas Development Finance Authority, have an expected final maturity in 2040. KSA had total outstanding debt of $87 million at fiscal year end 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision to stable from negative for K-State Athletics, Inc. (KSA) was largely driven by the material strengthening in its operating performance and liquidity following a downturn during the pandemic-disrupted fiscal 2021. Sound financial strategy, an ESG consideration under Moody's ESG framework, was a key factor in facilitating the recovery in KSA's financial profile, along with the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. Disciplined budget management coupled with a healthy revenue growth outlook bolstered by growing conference revenue, strong athletic attendance, and favorable philanthropy will continue to support sound operating results beyond fiscal 2022. Liquidity will similarly remain stable and provide adequate coverage of operating expenses. An engaged donor base will largely provide the resources to finance the ongoing capital expansion under the master plan, which will help prevent a material increase in KSA's already elevated financial leverage.

KSA's A1 rating on its revenue bonds reflect its close strategic, financial and governance ties to the Aa3-rated Kansas State University along with its strong donor support and sound financial management. It serves an important role as the long-standing operator of the intercollegiate athletics program for Kansas State University, which is a member of the Big-12 athletic conference. Solid financial reserve levels including a substantial proportion held as unrestricted cash will continue to support good financial flexibility. Favorable philanthropy has been instrumental in meeting the extensive investment in new facilities and will remain a key supporting factor of credit quality. Aside from the elevated financial leverage, additional credit risks are introduced by the evolving athletic environment that could drive expense pressures.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of sound operating performance, generally stable liquidity, and continuing strong philanthropy to support operations and capital needs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Outsized growth in flexible reserves while sustaining strong operating results, leading to significantly improved coverage of debt and operations

- Upgrade to Kansas State University's issuer rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion in operating performance, driven by a softening in earned revenue or donor support

- Marked reduction in unrestricted liquidity or a material weakening in financial leverage - Disruption of relationship between KSA and the university or a downturn in KSU's credit quality

LEGAL SECURITY

All revenue bonds are general obligations of K-State Athletics with a lien on unrestricted gross revenues of the Athletic Corporation and investments on the bond reserve account. KSA maintains a debt service reserve fund as required under the indenture, which had a balance of $8.1 million in fiscal 2022. It is also bound by a sum sufficient rate covenant, which is tested at the end of the fiscal year.

PROFILE

K-State Athletics, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that serves as the sole provider of intercollegiate athletics at Kansas State University. Originally incorporated in 1933, KSA is a blended component unit of the university and has agreed to operate as a department of the university and be subject to the regulations and administrative policies of the university.

Under an annually renewable agreement, KSA is responsible for the operation of the varsity intercollegiate athletic program in facilities owned or controlled by the university. While the agreement can be terminated with a year's notice by either side, a clause prohibits termination for any reason while the rated athletic facilities revenue bonds are outstanding, absent written consent from the authority and trustee, and confirmation that the rating will not be adversely affected.

An additional clause that limits the university from conducting a men's intercollegiate basketball or football game within 50 miles of the university's campus in the case of an uncured default on bonds provides a strong incentive for the university to ensure the continued success of the athletic corporation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christopher Collins

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Rachael McDonald

Additional Contact

Housing

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

