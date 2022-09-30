Moody's revises KentuckyWired Infrastructure Company, Inc.'s outlook to positive from stable; affirms Baa2 rating on the senior secured revenue bonds

New York, September 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has revised the outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the Baa2 rating on the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority's (KEDFA or Issuer) Senior Secured Revenue Bonds (Next Generation Kentucky Information Highway Project), consisting of $227 million of Tax-Exempt Senior Revenue Bonds, Series 2015A and $56.8 million of Taxable Senior Revenue Bonds, Series 2015B. The $15.2 million tax-exempt Subordinate Revenue Bonds, Series 2015C are not rated.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Kentucky Economic Development Finance Auth.

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: KentuckyWired Infrastructure Company, Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: KentuckyWired Infrastructure Company, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to positive from stable reflects our expectation that KentuckyWired Infrastructure Company, Inc. (Project Co) will continue to operate the project with little to no deductions in line with past performance, all remaining initial construction related works will be fully completed, and the audited financial metrics and updated forecast financial metrics will remain in line with our initial expectations. The positive outlook incorporates our expectation that the Commonwealth of Kentucky (Aa3 stable, Commonwealth) will continue to appropriate funds for the project's availability payments as it has in its budgets to date.

The ongoing political attention to the project during the Commonwealth's budgetary process continues to weigh on the rating in the Baa category despite our continued expectation that the Commonwealth will continue to appropriate the legally required funds that are due to the project when required. We expect this political attention to subside over time once the project fully finishes all remaining construction related works and as more public and private sector customers connect to the network and experience the improved connectivity the project provides.

The Baa2 rating incorporates our expectation that the experienced consortium members finish the construction related works and will continue to operate the project in a manner that meets all of the straight-forward operating requirements with little to no deductions as it has to date. The rating incorporates our expectation that the continued roll out of service to all public and private sector customers will continue to run smoothly with the new private sector customers providing additional funds to the Commonwealth to offset the availability payments under the wholesale agreements with the private sector customers. While Project Co is not part of the separate individual wholesale agreements for the use of the fiber, the roll out does affect the public's perception of the project and its operating environment if not managed well. As the service becomes more widely available, public perception of the project should improve, especially as it helps reduce the social risk of unequal access to broadband services in the Commonwealth. Management of the roll out of the broadband services across the Commonwealth will be a key credit driver over the next few years.

Uniquely, the project benefits from the full re-benchmarking of all operating and maintenance (O&M) services with market testing every decade and the full pass through of all lifecycle costs to the Commonwealth, as well as the typical project financing features like limitations on additional debt, a six-month debt service reserve fund, and a 1.10x restricted payments test. These positive aspects are balanced against some weaker project finance features that include the lack of lender security or step-in rights in the project agreement, the allowance for unlimited equity cures that further limits the lender's step-in rights and the indirect reputation risk from the execution of wholesale agreements with third party purchasers.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the project will continue to operate with little to no deductions, all remaining construction related works will be completed in the next year and audited financial metrics and updated forecast financial metrics will remain in line with our initial expectations. The positive outlook also reflects our expectation that the Commonwealth of Kentucky (Aa3 stable, Commonwealth) will continue to appropriate funds for the project's availability payments as it has in its budgets to date.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors That Could Lead to an Upgrade

• Continued trend of meeting performance standards with limited to no deductions while generating financial metrics in line with the original forecast

• Continued roll out of fiber services to public and private sector customers throughout the Commonwealth

• Reduced attention and political risk during the Commonwealth's budgetary process as it relates to the project's availability payments

Factors That Could Lead to a Downgrade

• Commonwealth does not pay Project Co funds that are legally due to the project, including availability payments or any other form of compensation that become legally part of the project agreement

• Financial metrics weaken below forecast expectations

• Consistently high deductions for bad operating performance are incurred

• Negative public perception or increased political risk results in adverse actions against the project

PROFILE

KEDFA is a conduit issuer of the bonds and lent the bond proceeds to KentuckyWired Infrastructure Company, Inc. to finance its obligations under a 30-year Project Agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to design, construct, operate, and maintain a 3,393-mile statewide middle-mile fiber optic network initially connecting 1,097 government sites. Per the Project Implementation Agreement, KentuckyWired Operations Company (the Operating Company or Op Co) acts on behalf of the Project Company and interfaces with the Commonwealth. During operations, Project Co receives availability payments sized to cover operating and maintenance costs, debt service, and equity returns. Long-term lifecycle refresh costs are borne by the Commonwealth.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Medina

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infra Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

