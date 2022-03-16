Moody's revises Kenyon College, OH's outlook to positive; assigns A2 to proposed revenue bonds

New York, March 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A2 rating to Kenyon College, OH's proposed $36.6 million Higher Educational Facility Revenue Bonds, (Kenyon College 2023 Project). The proposed bonds are fixed rate with maturities in 2035 through 2037. At the end of fiscal 2021, Kenyon had $253 million of outstanding debt. Concurrently, we have affirmed the outstanding A2 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The outlook is revised to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of Kenyon College's outlook to positive reflects significant philanthropic support in recent years, boosting the college's wealth and providing a significant additional funding source for capital needs. This philanthropic support demonstrates donor confidence in the college's mission and future enrollment and capital plans. Increased wealth puts Kenyon's total cash and investments above peers, particularly when compared to operating size. Additionally, Kenyon's operating performance will remain strong through sound fiscal stewardship and beneficial long-term strategic planning, including a plan for enrollment growth, both of which are governance considerations under our ESG framework.

The affirmation of the A2 issuer rating reflects Kenyon's favorable student demand, sizable wealth, and strong liquidity. Despite operating in a very competitive environment for students, the college continues growing aggregate net tuition revenue and net tuition per student bucking weak demographics for traditional age students in its core catchment area. A key credit challenge for the college is a high debt burden compared to operating scale and EBIDA, further complicated by a backloaded debt structure. These underscore the importance of sustaining strong operating performance and growing wealth. Additional credit considerations include a smaller operating base, donor concentration, and strong financial management and policy.

The assignment and affirmation of the A2 revenue bond ratings reflect the issuer rating and the unsecured general obligation to pay debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects prospects for continued strong philanthropic support and a strategic plan to grow the college's enrollment over the coming years, supporting strong long-term EBIDA margins. It also reflects Moody's expectations of continued growth in wealth surpassing peers given outsized philanthropic support and successful implementation of its strategic plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued growth in total cash and investments above peers, providing stronger coverage of debt and additional support for operations

- Successful implementation of strategic plan to grow enrollment and enhance the college's brand and strategic position- EBIDA margins near 20% over multiple years

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained weakening of student demand and net tuition revenue growth, straining operations

- Material increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are on parity and an unsecured general obligation of the college. There are no debt service reserve fund requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed revenue bonds will go towards advance refunding the Series 2013 bonds and pay cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Kenyon College is small, private liberal arts college located in Gambier, Ohio, about 50 miles northeast of Columbus. Founded in 1824, Kenyon has a long operating history and is selective, admitting approximately one-third of freshman applicants. In fall 2021, it had a total enrollment of 1,991 full-time equivalent students, including off-campus study students, and fiscal 2021 operating revenue of $110 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

