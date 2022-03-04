Moody's revises Kinross' outlook to stable from positive; affirms Baa3 rating

Toronto, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised the rating outlook for Kinross Gold Corporation, (Kinross) to stable from positive. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's senior unsecured notes at Baa3.

"The outlook was changed to stable given Kinross' suspension of operations in Russia, a large portion of the Great Bear acquisition being debt-financed and operating challenges the company experienced over the past year", said Jamie Koutsoukis, Moody's Vice President, Senior Analyst.

Moody's expected that in 2022 about 15% of Kinross' EBITDA would have been derived from its operations within Russia. With this EBITDA now excluded from our forward view, the company's leverage (adjusted debt to EBITDA) will increase by approximately 0.3x to 1.6x in 2022 (using Moody's price sensitivity of $1700/oz for gold in 2022) compared to our previous forecasted leverage. With spending at the company's Udinsk development in Russia also suspended, capital spending for that project will fall by approximately $150 million which provides some offset to the lost cash flows from the Russian operations.

The increase in leverage is also attributable to the closing of Kinross' acquisition of Great Bear Resources, whereby the company drew down $1.1 billion from its revolving credit facility to finance the cash portion of the purchase. Production in 2022 is expected to be about 2.3 million ounces (excluding Russia), growing above the 2.1 million ounces recorded in 2021. Production at the Tasiast mine was greatly affected by a fire at its mill last year. Production in 2022 includes the successful ramp up of the Tasiast 21k project and restart of mining operations at La Coipa, which incorporates some execution risk, though limited given both are near completion.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Kinross Gold Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kinross Gold Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kinross' Baa3 senior unsecured rating benefits from 1) good scale (~2.1 million gold-equivalent ounces (GEO) in 2021 ), 2) low leverage (1.4x at YE 2021 adjusted debt/EBITDA), 3) a lower-risk brownfield development pipeline, and 4) conservative financial policies. Kinross is constrained by 1) a concentration of cash flow from two sites (about 50% of EBITDA (ex-Russia) is expected from their Tasiast and Paracatu mines in 2022), 2) the geopolitical risk of its Tasiast mine in Mauritania (unrated), 3) sensitivity to gold price volatility, and 4) relatively high operating costs due to certain operational challenges (($1200/GEO at 2021): ((Revenue-EBITDA)/GEO): but which are expected to come down towards $900/GEO in the next 12-24 months with expected higher production from its lower cost mines.

Kinross has adequate liquidity, with about $2.1 billion of total sources and $1.1 billion of uses over the next year. Sources as of December 31, 2021 include $543 million of cash, $1.3 billion available on its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility (matures July 2026) and an expectation of $200 million of adjusted free cash flow in 2022 (using Moody's $1700/oz gold price sensitivity). Uses are Kinross' payment of approximately $1.1 billion associated with its acquisition of Great Bear Resources which closed in February 2022. Moody's expects Kinross will remain comfortably in compliance with its bank facility covenant.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Kinross will be able to maintain its production profile above 2 million ounces, be free cash flow generative, and maintain a disciplined financial policy with leverage remaining below 2.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded should Kinross execute on its projects at Tasiast and La Coipa, and demonstrate its ability to lower and maintain costs towards $900/GEO. Clarity regarding the longer term impact the evolving situation in Russia has on its operations in country is also needed. An upgrade would also require the company maintain adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2x (1.4x at YE 2021) and (CFO-dividends)/debt above 40% (53% at YE 2021) through various price points on a sustained basis.

A downgrade would be considered if the company's exposure to higher risk jurisdictions increases meaningfully. The rating could also be downgraded if adjusted debt/EBITDA is maintained above 2.5x (1.4x at YE 2021) or (CFO-dividends)/debt of falls below 30% (53% at YE 2021) on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1292752 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kinross operates eight gold mines located in the US, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, Russia, and Mauritania. Revenues for the year ended 2021 were $3.7 billion and the company produced 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces in 2021.

