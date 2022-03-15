Moody's revises Lamar CISD, TX's underlying rating outlook to negative; assigns Aa2 UND/Aaa ENH to GOULT bonds, Ser. 2022

New York, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, TX's $393 million Unlimited Tax Schoolhouse Bonds, Series 2022. Concurrently, we have affirmed the district's Aa2 issuer rating and the Aa2 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) underlying rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. The district's outstanding GOULT debt will total $1.7 billion post-sale. The underlying rating outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating incorporates a diverse and regionally important economy with healthy resident income and full value per capita, and a very high long-term liabilities ratio and an elevated fixed-costs ratio. The rating also reflects satisfactory fund balance and cash ratios, though the metrics have been declining for the past six years given significant revenue growth. Social considerations are a driver of the rating because rapid enrollment growth is driving the need for significant debt issuances to address capacity and it is also increasing operating costs, though district management has managed the additional costs well and balanced operations.

The Aa2 underlying rating assigned to the GOULT bonds is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating based on the pledge of an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative underlying rating outlook reflects a weakened but still satisfactory financial position and the district will be challenged to materially improve reserves over the next two years given growing operating expenses and debt service. Further, leverage has increased significantly over the past several years to address capacity issues and because enrollment will continue to grow, more debt is expected over the near-term pending voter approval.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant decline in leverage

- Material improvement in available fund balance as a percentage of revenue - Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increase in long term liabilities and/or fixed cost ratios

- Failure to materially improve available fund balance as a percentage of revenue - Significant erosion of economic indicators- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a dedicated ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will finance a new high school, junior high school, middle school, transportation center, buses and technology improvements.

PROFILE

Lamar Consolidated Independent School District is located approximately 30 miles southwest of Houston (Aa3 stable) in Fort Bend County (Aa1 stable). The district has a current enrollment of approximately 39,600 and operates 47 school facilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

