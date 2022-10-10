Moody's revises Lee (County of) FL Toll Facility Enterprise's outlook to negative; affirms A2 rating

New York, October 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has revised Lee (County of) FL Toll Facility Enterprise's rating outlook to negative from stable. Concurrently, we have affirmed the A2 rating on the enterprise's revenue bonds. The rating action affects about $64.8 million of revenue bonds outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in the Lee (County of) FL Toll Facility Enterprise's outlook to negative from stable considers the significant uncertainty with respect to its toll collection projections and restoration costs caused by Hurricane Ian. The enterprise's Sanibel Causeway, which registered approximately 3 million crossings over the last few years, is out of service. The result is lower revenues and stressed debt service coverage ratios. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed and the negative outlook reflects our view that the Sanibel Causeway will be out of service for an extended period of time and will incur material reconstruction costs. We view the enterprise's long-term exposure to hurricanes as an environmental risk under our ESG framework.

"Lee County Toll Facility is a strong A2 credit and will be stressed by the initial restoration costs associated with Hurricane Ian," said Ozlem Kose (Analyst), "today's high levels of uncertainty will fade as the region rebuilds and these critical infrastructure assets will continue to be utilized." The affirmation of the A2 rating considers the enterprise's strong liquidity ($30.2 million cash and investments at the end of fiscal 2022 (unaudited)) to withstand short-term revenue disruptions and lower current debt service costs in 2022 and beyond. We expect the vast majority of restoration costs will be funded by property insurance and FEMA reimbursements. The affirmation of the A2 rating assumes there will be no additional debt issuance and reflects the management team's experience addressing several other hurricane events. Prospectively, we expect to see the resumption of positive in-migration trends for the service area once the region is rebuilt.

Environmental, Social and Governance Considerations

Lee (County of) FL Toll Facility Enterprise's ESG credit impact score of CIS-3 (moderately negative) reflects a combination of high environmental risk, moderately negative social risk and neutral to low governance risk.

The environmental risk (E-4 issuer profile score) exposure is highly negative primarily due to physical climate risk given the toll facilities' geographical exposure to wildfires and hurricanes.

The social risk (S-3) exposure is moderately negative due to the age of the enterprise's bridges which requires elevated maintenance to keep the assets in a state of good repair.

Exposure to governance risk is neutral-to-low (G-2) as it relates to our assessment of management credibility and track record, organizational structure, compliance and reporting. Risk related to board structure, policies and procedures is moderately negative considering the toll facility's ownership by Lee County, which increases political interference risk.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectation of lower revenues and stressed debt service coverage ratios relative to the historical averages over the next two to three years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significantly higher than forecasted revenue growth or a decrease in operating expenses leading to wider financial margins and sustained total DSCRs higher than 2.5x

- Consistent and stable growth in traffic levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Traffic and revenue declines that narrow DSCRs below 1.6x on the senior lien and 1.4x on all debt obligations on a sustained basis

- Sustained weakened market position that pressures toll rates to maintain financial metrics

- Weakened system liquidity below 730 days cash on hand on a sustain basis

- Material increases in restoration costs borne by the enterprise

LEGAL SECURITY

The Lee County toll revenue bonds are secured by net revenues of the expressway system, which consists of three toll bridges located in the county. The debt service reserve fund is sized at the lesser of 1.25x average annual debt service and maximum annual debt service (MADS), and is funded with sureties by National Public Finance Guarantee Corp. and Assured Guaranty Corp. The combined face amount of both policies exceeds maximum annual debt service requirement for Series 2014 bonds. Pledged funds also include a renewal and replacement fund which is sized at the greater of 5% of gross revenues or $500,000. The rate covenant requires net revenues to equal at least 1.2x annual debt service on outstanding bonds.

The additional bonds test states that net revenue for any consecutive 12 out of the preceding 18 months and for the following five fiscal years must be equal to 1.2x MADS on the existing and proposed bonds.

PROFILE

Lee County Toll Facility currently includes three toll facilities: the Cape Coral Bridge, the Midpoint Memorial Bridge, and the Sanibel Causeway. The first two bridges connect the cities of Fort Myers, the county seat, with the city of Cape Coral, the largest city in the county, and service mostly commuter traffic. Sanibel Causeway connects the mainland at Punta Rassa with Sanibel Island and has a large portion of traffic attributable to tourism and employment in the hospitality industry.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60219. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

