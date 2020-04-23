Moody's revises Lightstone Generation's outlook to negative from stable

Approximately $1,973 million of debt affected

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has revised the rating outlook on Lightstone Generation LLC ("Lightstone" or "Project") to negative from stable, while at the same time, we affirmed the Ba3 rating on Lightstone's senior secured credit facilities. The credit facilities are comprised of a $1,862 million term loan B due in 2024 (approx. $1,773 million outstanding as of 12/31/19), a $100 million term loan C for cash collateralized letters of credit due in 2024, and a $100 million revolving credit facility due in 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action, which includes a change in the rating outlook to negative, reflects the Project's weaker than expected financial performance in 2019 and the expectation Lightstone will underperform original financial expectations through 2020. Recent financial performance has been impacted by weak power market fundamentals owing to lower natural gas and power prices and lower generation stemming from milder weather conditions. Reduced electric demand attributed to regional lock-down measures will impact peak power prices, energy margins and cash flow this year depending upon the duration of the lock-down and the broader impact to the economy. During 2019, Lightstone recorded EBITDA of $362 million, which was about $60 million below our forecast and $120 million below 2018 results. The lower financial performance for 2019 was party driven by lower PJM RTO capacity revenue, a planned outage at the Gavin coal plant to complete its lime to limestone transition and by lower energy margins. Against this backdrop, Lightstone recorded funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 13.4% and cash flow after maintenance capex to debt of 7.1%.

Management's latest budget for 2020, whose energy margin should benefit from hedges implemented across the portfolio, estimates a further decline in EBITDA to $245 million owing in part to a drop in capacity revenues during 2020 coupled with lower energy margins anticipated during the year.

The credit implications from the Project's lower cash flow generation performance has been a decline in excess cash flow which raises refinancing risk for the Project. Should the Project perform at or near management's plan for 2020, we estimate that the Project's outstanding loan balance will still be about $100 million higher than under our original base case. On a positive note, we note that capacity revenues will be $53 million higher during 2021, which will aid cash flow during that year. Moreover, Lightstone benefits from a relatively strong liquidity profile, which as of 3/31/20 totals $138.7 million that will help the Project manage through a liquidity stress should it surface. This is made up of $75 million available under the revolver, plus $56 million in the required 6-month debt service reserve (DSR), which is currently covered by a $30 million DSR letter of credit from the Project and a $26 million DSR letter of credit from the Sponsors that is non-recourse to the Project, plus $7.7 million in unrestricted cash.

As 2020 progresses, if the Project is underperforming management's budget owing to lower power prices and energy margins, further rating action may be warranted. Although the term loan matures in 2024, Moody's notes that the revolving credit facility matures two years earlier in February 2022. Further complicating any refinancing effort for Lightstone is the current financing environment for projects that include coal-fired generators as ESG considerations continue to factor into investor decisions.

Balancing this consideration are the benefits that Lightstone enjoys as a portfolio that includes three natural-gas fired plants and the natural hedge that follows, where recent financial results have been aided by the natural gas plants running more often providing incremental cash flow, which helps to offset the lower economic dispatch occurring at the Gavin plant.

Rating Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty relating to power prices and related cash flow coming from the PJM wholesale market over the next six months owing to the potential for lower electric demand impacting peak prices coupled with the uncertainty concerning the outcome of the delayed PJM capacity auctions for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 capacity years. To the extent Lightstone underperforms its recently revised budget, further rating action is likely to follow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

In light of the negative outlook and the near-term challenges facing the wholesale power market, limited prospects exist for the rating to be upgraded. The outlook could stabilize if stronger wholesale market dynamics emerge resulting in metrics more appropriate for a Ba rating, including the ratio of Project CFO to Debt at or above 10% and the DSCR at or above 2.0x on a sustained basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

The rating could be downgraded if the Project is underperforming management's current budget during the year or if the Project were to experience a major operational disruption such that Lightstone appeared unlikely to achieve key financial metrics, including Project CFO to Debt of at least 10% and a DSCR of at least 2.0x on a prospective and sustained basis.

PROFILE

Lightstone is a joint venture owned by affiliates of Blackstone Group LP (50%) (Blackstone) and ArcLight Capital Partners LLC (50%) (ArcLight) (together the "Sponsors") and consists of a 5.3 GW portfolio of four generation facilities located in the PJM Interconnection market. The largest of the four plants is Gavin, a 2,721 MW supercritical, pulverized coal-fired generating station located in Ohio. The other three plants are natural gas-fired: the 1,211 MW Lawrenceburg combined-cycle facility in Indiana; the 894 MW Waterford combined-cycle facility in Ohio; and the 484 MW Darby peaking plant also in Ohio. All four facilities are located in the AEP-Dayton zone and bid as a Capacity Performance product into the forward PJM capacity auction.

