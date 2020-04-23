Moody's revises Lightstone Generation's outlook to negative from stable

Approximately $1,973 million of debt affected
New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
revised the rating outlook on Lightstone Generation LLC ("Lightstone"
or "Project") to negative from stable, while at the
same time, we affirmed the Ba3 rating on Lightstone's senior
secured credit facilities. The credit facilities are comprised
of a $1,862 million term loan B due in 2024 (approx.
$1,773 million outstanding as of 12/31/19), a $100
million term loan C for cash collateralized letters of credit due in 2024,
and a $100 million revolving credit facility due in 2022.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action, which includes a change in the rating
outlook to negative, reflects the Project's weaker than expected
financial performance in 2019 and the expectation Lightstone will underperform
original financial expectations through 2020. Recent financial
performance has been impacted by weak power market fundamentals owing
to lower natural gas and power prices and lower generation stemming from
milder weather conditions. Reduced electric demand attributed to
regional lock-down measures will impact peak power prices,
energy margins and cash flow this year depending upon the duration of
the lock-down and the broader impact to the economy. During
2019, Lightstone recorded EBITDA of $362 million, which
was about $60 million below our forecast and $120 million
below 2018 results. The lower financial performance for 2019 was
party driven by lower PJM RTO capacity revenue, a planned outage
at the Gavin coal plant to complete its lime to limestone transition and
by lower energy margins. Against this backdrop, Lightstone
recorded funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 13.4% and
cash flow after maintenance capex to debt of 7.1%.
Management's latest budget for 2020, whose energy margin should
benefit from hedges implemented across the portfolio, estimates
a further decline in EBITDA to $245 million owing in part to a
drop in capacity revenues during 2020 coupled with lower energy margins
anticipated during the year.
The credit implications from the Project's lower cash flow generation
performance has been a decline in excess cash flow which raises refinancing
risk for the Project. Should the Project perform at or near management's
plan for 2020, we estimate that the Project's outstanding
loan balance will still be about $100 million higher than under
our original base case. On a positive note, we note that
capacity revenues will be $53 million higher during 2021,
which will aid cash flow during that year. Moreover, Lightstone
benefits from a relatively strong liquidity profile, which as of
3/31/20 totals $138.7 million that will help the Project
manage through a liquidity stress should it surface. This is made
up of $75 million available under the revolver, plus $56
million in the required 6-month debt service reserve (DSR),
which is currently covered by a $30 million DSR letter of credit
from the Project and a $26 million DSR letter of credit from the
Sponsors that is non-recourse to the Project, plus $7.7
million in unrestricted cash.
As 2020 progresses, if the Project is underperforming management's
budget owing to lower power prices and energy margins, further rating
action may be warranted. Although the term loan matures in 2024,
Moody's notes that the revolving credit facility matures two years
earlier in February 2022. Further complicating any refinancing
effort for Lightstone is the current financing environment for projects
that include coal-fired generators as ESG considerations continue
to factor into investor decisions.
Balancing this consideration are the benefits that Lightstone enjoys as
a portfolio that includes three natural-gas fired plants and the
natural hedge that follows, where recent financial results have
been aided by the natural gas plants running more often providing incremental
cash flow, which helps to offset the lower economic dispatch occurring
at the Gavin plant.
Rating Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty relating to power prices
and related cash flow coming from the PJM wholesale market over the next
six months owing to the potential for lower electric demand impacting
peak prices coupled with the uncertainty concerning the outcome of the
delayed PJM capacity auctions for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 capacity years.
To the extent Lightstone underperforms its recently revised budget,
further rating action is likely to follow.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
In light of the negative outlook and the near-term challenges facing
the wholesale power market, limited prospects exist for the rating
to be upgraded. The outlook could stabilize if stronger wholesale
market dynamics emerge resulting in metrics more appropriate for a Ba
rating, including the ratio of Project CFO to Debt at or above 10%
and the DSCR at or above 2.0x on a sustained basis.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
The rating could be downgraded if the Project is underperforming management's
current budget during the year or if the Project were to experience a
major operational disruption such that Lightstone appeared unlikely to
achieve key financial metrics, including Project CFO to Debt of
at least 10% and a DSCR of at least 2.0x on a prospective
and sustained basis.
PROFILE
Lightstone is a joint venture owned by affiliates of Blackstone Group
LP (50%) (Blackstone) and ArcLight Capital Partners LLC (50%)
(ArcLight) (together the "Sponsors") and consists of a 5.3
GW portfolio of four generation facilities located in the PJM Interconnection
market. The largest of the four plants is Gavin, a 2,721
MW supercritical, pulverized coal-fired generating station
located in Ohio. The other three plants are natural gas-fired:
the 1,211 MW Lawrenceburg combined-cycle facility in Indiana;
the 894 MW Waterford combined-cycle facility in Ohio; and
the 484 MW Darby peaking plant also in Ohio. All four facilities
are located in the AEP-Dayton zone and bid as a Capacity Performance
product into the forward PJM capacity auction.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects
published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1106413.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
