Moody's revises Liqui-Box's outlook to stable, affirms B3 CFR

Approximately $682 million of debt affected

New York, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Liqui-Box Holdings, Inc. ("Liqui-Box")'s B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B3 rating on the company's senior secured bank credit facility. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

The stabilization of the outlook reflects Liqui-Box's successful integration of the DS Smith Plastics Division acquisition, including achievement of planned synergies, which is evident with the improved quality of earnings. The outlook further reflects Moody's expectation of free cash flow generation resulting from normalized capital expenditures, working capital, and successful pricing initiatives to capture inflationary costs.

"With the integration of the transformative DS Smith Plastics Division acquisition complete and implementation of price initiatives to offset inflationary costs, we expect Liqui-Box to generate free cash flow and improved EBITDA that will ultimately reduce leverage and strengthen the balance sheet," said Scott Manduca, Vice President at Moody's.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Liqui-Box Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Liqui-Box Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Liqui-Box's B3 CFR reflects its very high pro-forma leverage at 7.9x as of June 30, 2022, which has remained elevated due to incremental debt raised to repay revolver borrowings. The rating also considers Liqui-Box's track record of debt-funded acquisitions, including the transformative acquisition of DS Smith Plastics Division and bolt-on acquisition of Strazaplastika. Further, the company faces customer concentration and some exposure to cyclical end markets such as industrials and construction.

Liqui-Box is expected to benefit from improving earnings supported by synergies achieved from the DS Smith Plastics Division acquisition and further plant consolidation, while cost pass-through price initiatives help mitigate the effects of input cost, labor and energy inflation. We expect leverage to improve toward 6.5x in 2023 based on these factors. The rating also reflects the company's significant exposure to relatively stable end markets such as food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, and household goods and its long-term customer contracts with high switching costs for customers.

Liqui-Box's liquidity is adequate and encompasses an expectation of improving free cash flow generation over the next 12 months. However, in addition to cash of $22 million as of June 30, 2022, the company had $52 million of borrowings under the company's $75 million revolver. Going forward, revolver borrowings are expected to be repaid with free cash flow and cash is to build, as capital expenditures return normalized levels post the integration of acquisitions. The only financial covenant on the credit facilities is a static total net leverage covenant of 7.5x. Moody's expects the company to maintain adequate cushion under this covenant over the next 12 months, but an acceleration in debt-funded acquisitions, any further integration challenges, or a cyclical downturn in the company's end markets (industrial, construction, logistics, graphics) would put this cushion at risk. Term loan amortization is 1.0% annually and the facility contains an excess cash flow sweep. US assets are fully encumbered by the secured debt and the European assets provide a modest degree of alternative liquidity as they are not part of the collateral package. The nearest significant debt maturity is the $75 million revolver in February 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the company's ratings if credit metrics, liquidity or the competitive environment deteriorate. Debt-funded acquisitions entailing significant integration risk could also jeopardize the rating. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) remains above 6.5 times, funds from operations-to-debt is sustained below 7.0%, and EBITDA-to-interest coverage is sustained below 2.25 times.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the company is able to sustainably improve credit metrics and maintain good liquidity. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) declines below 5.5 times, funds from operations-to-debt is sustained above 9.0%, and EBITDA-to-interest coverage is sustained above 3.0 times.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Liqui-Box is a manufacturer of flexible and rigid packaging. Liqui-Box is a portfolio company of Olympus Partners and does not publicly disclose financial information.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

