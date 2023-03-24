Moody's revises Loyola Marymount University's (CA) outlook to positive; A2 rating affirmed

New York, March 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Loyola Marymount University's (LMU) (CA) A2 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The bonds are issued by the California Educational Facilities Authority. As of May 31, 2022, LMU had outstanding debt of $202 million. The outlook was revised to positive from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The revision in the outlook to positive from stable reflects the continued strengthening in the university's operating performance underpinned by enrollment growth and sound fiscal management. Achievement of growing wealth while financial leverage diminishes further supports the outlook revision.
The affirmation of Loyola Marymount University's (LMU) A2 issuer rating reflects its moderately large enrollment, attractive program mix, and desirable urban location, which support steady growth in net tuition per student. Enrollment, of just over 9,800 full-time equivalent students in fall 2022, will continue to rise gradually with strong undergraduate demand while graduate programs including the law school have declined. Operating performance will remain positive, bolstered by growing net tuition revenue with relatively low discount rate, along with effective control over expenditures. Strong growth in overall wealth is a credit positive but remains modest compared to the size of operations. Offsetting factors also include a highly competitive student market, as shown by 18% yield of accepted students especially in the context of a high 83% reliance on student charges. Investment in new facilities over the next several years may require some additional borrowing or use of reserves.
The A2 revenue bond rating reflects the general obligation nature of the pledge and the issuer rating.
RATING OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the university's market position will continue to strengthen supporting growth in undergraduate and graduate enrollment. It also reflects expectations that strong fiscal management along with rising net tuition revenue will continue to support sustainably strong EBIDA margins and steady to growing flexible reserves. Greater clarity around future capital plans including sources of funding and the impact to wealth or leverage will be important to future credit quality.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustainable EBIDA margins that maintain strong debt service coverage
- Continued growth in enrollment that supports gains in net tuition revenues
- Greater revenue diversity through progress in fundraising goals that exceeds peers
- Enhanced financial reserve cushion to debt and operations
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Substantial deterioration of cash and investment cushion to debt and operations
- Sustained weakening of operating and EBIDA margins
- Material increase in borrowing not accompanied by growth in reserves
LEGAL SECURITY
Rated debt is an unsecured general obligation. There is no debt service reserve fund.
PROFILE
Loyola Marymount University is a private Jesuit comprehensive university located in Los Angeles. LMU has three campuses, the primary 142-acre Westchester campus located in western Los Angeles, the law school located in downtown LA, and a location in Playa Vista that opened in August 2018. Founded in 1911, LMU has diversified programs across undergraduate and graduate schools. For fall 2022, it reported enrollment of 9,817 FTEs and operating revenues of $485 million in fiscal 2022.
