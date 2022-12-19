Moody's revises Macalester College's (MN) outlook to stable; affirms Aa3 and VMIG 1 ratings

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Macalester College, MN's outlook to stable from negative and affirmed the university's outstanding Aa3 issuer and revenue bond ratings. Additionally, we have affirmed the college's VMIG 1 ratings associated with variable rate debt backed by self-liquidity. Total debt outstanding at the end of fiscal 2022 was $79 million.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The revision of Macalester's outlook to stable reflects improved operating performance and student market stability, both of which faced pressure at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The university has returned to surplus operations, tuition discounting has declined slightly, and overall net tuition revenue is up. Projections point towards a continuation of improved operating performance in fiscal 2023, though EBIDA margins will remain thinner than many peers. Student market competition will remain high, but Macalester's attractive brand and location in the Twin Cities provide some mitigation.
The affirmation of Macalester's Aa3 issuer rating is supported by the college's low leverage and sizable overall wealth and unrestricted reserves. Total cash and investments provide robust coverage of debt and expenses at 11.5x and 6.8x, respectively. Total cash and investments and liquidity are sound, though fundraising lags peers of similar credit quality. Other credit factors considered include a small revenue base, a rising age of plant after recent pullback in capital spending, and solid financial management and strategy.
The affirmation of the Aa3 revenue bonds rating reflects the issuer rating and the college's unsecured general obligation to pay.
The VMIG 1 short-term rating reflects Macalester's issuer rating and strong self-liquidity support for the tender features of variable rate bonds. As of September 30, 2022, Macalester reported $147 million of discounted daily liquidity, largely in US Treasuries and agency securities. With $22 million of variable rate demand bonds in weekly mode, discounted daily liquidity provides a robust 6.7x coverage.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of EBDIA margins of at least 10%, continued solid student market trends, and potential for new money financing of around $30 million.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant improvement in philanthropic support, resulting in wealth accretion at a faster rate than peers
- A strengthening in student market trends reflected in declining tuition discounting and growing net tuition revenue over multiple years
- Material improvement in EBIDA margins over multiple years
- For the VMIG 1 rating; not applicable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Thinning of operating performance with EBIDA below 10% over multiple years
- Additional borrowing above what's estimated for fiscal 2023
- Erosion of student market evidenced by declining net tuition per-student growth over multiple years
- For the VMIG 1 rating; inability to maintain adequate resource coverage of debt or evidence of weakening debt and treasury management practices
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are unsecured general obligations of the college. There is no debt service reserve fund for any series.
PROFILE
Macalester College, founded in 1874, is a selective coeducational liberal arts college located in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Historically, the college has been affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA). Macalester has a diverse student body, enrolling 2,154 full-time equivalent students in fall 2022 and had an operating base of over $133 million.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
