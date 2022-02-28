Moody's revises Marriott Vacations' outlook to stable, Ba3 CFR affirmed

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised
the outlook of Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc. (a subsidiary
of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, herein combined as
"Marriott Vacations") to stable from negative. At the same time,
Moody's affirmed the company's Ba3 corporate family rating,
Ba3-PD probability of default rating, Ba1 senior secured
bank credit facility and senior secured ratings, and B1 senior unsecured
rating. Moody's also upgraded Marriott Vacations' speculative
grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-3.
"The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Marriott
Vacations' improved operating performance will enable the company
to achieve and maintain EBITA/interest coverage above 3.0x and
debt/EBITDA around 5.0x," stated Pete Trombetta,
Moody's lodging analyst. "The company's improved
operating performance is being driven by continued strong leisure travel
that is resulting in stronger sales of vacation ownership products and
growing tour volume as occupancy returns to 2019 levels at beach and resort
settings," added Trombetta. All metrics include Moody's
standard adjustments and 100% of securitized debt.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-3
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B2,
Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)
....Gtd Senior Secured Global Notes,
Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Global Notes,
Affirmed B1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Marriott Vacations' credit profile benefits from its strong brand
presence in the upscale segment of the timeshare industry, its geographic
diversity, and the portion of its earnings derived from recurring
and fee based sources such as resort management and exchange, rentals,
and consumer finance. The company also benefits from its position
as the third largest vacation ownership company in terms of revenues and
number of owners (after Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower LLC' (Ba3
stable) acquisition of Diamond Resorts International, Inc.),
and second largest timeshare exchange network in terms of members --
trailing only Travel + Leisure Co. (Ba3 negative).
Marriott Vacations' credit profile is constrained by its high leverage
when including 100% of securitized debt, which Moody's
forecasts will approximate 5.0x over the next two years.
The company's credit profile is also constrained by the volatility
inherent in timeshare sales during economic downturns and the consumer
finance segment's sole focus on timeshare customers.
Marriott Vacations' improved liquidity profile reflects its cash
balances of $342 million at December 31, 2021, good
free cash flow which will benefit from lower inventory spending over the
next 12 months, $113 million of gross notes receivable that
were eligible for securitization and full availability under its $600
million revolving credit facility. The company's revolver
expires in August 2023 and Moody's expects the company will extend
the commitment well in advance of the expiration date. The company
also has access to a $350 million warehouse credit facility that
expires April 2023 (no borrowings at December 31, 2021).
The company is subject to a first lien net leverage ratio test of 3.0x
which Moody's forecasts will have sufficient headroom over the next
12 months. In our view the company has modest access to alternative
liquidity in a distressed scenario including the sale of receivables.
The Ba1 rating on the secured debt issued by Marriott Ownership Resorts,
Inc., including a $600 million senior secured revolver,
$893 million senior secured term loan due 2025 ($784 million
outstanding at December 31, 2021), and $250 million
6.125% senior secured notes, is two notches above
the corporate family rating and reflects the support provided by the company's
$850 million of total senior unsecured notes and the $805
million convertible notes issued by its ultimate parent. The senior
unsecured notes are rated B1 reflecting relative size in the capital structure
and their junior position behind the secured debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to maintain EBITA/interest
expense around 4.5x and leverage below 4.5x. Ratings
could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakened or if the recovery
stalled and indications are that the company cannot maintain EBITA/interest
coverage above 3.0x or de-lever to below 5.25x.
Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc., a subsidiary of Marriott
Vacations Worldwide Corporation, is one of the largest vacation
ownership and timeshare exchange companies. The company develops,
markets, sells and/or manages vacation ownership properties under
brands including the Marriott Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club,
Sheraton Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Hyatt
Residence Club, and The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.
Marriott Vacations has a portfolio of nearly 120 properties and has the
second largest timeshare exchange business with access to nearly 3,200
resorts. Revenues in 2021 were about $3.9 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Trombetta
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
