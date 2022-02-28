Moody's revises Marriott Vacations' outlook to stable, Ba3 CFR affirmed

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised the outlook of Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc. (a subsidiary of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, herein combined as "Marriott Vacations") to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's Ba3 corporate family rating, Ba3-PD probability of default rating, Ba1 senior secured bank credit facility and senior secured ratings, and B1 senior unsecured rating. Moody's also upgraded Marriott Vacations' speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-3.

"The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Marriott Vacations' improved operating performance will enable the company to achieve and maintain EBITA/interest coverage above 3.0x and debt/EBITDA around 5.0x," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's lodging analyst. "The company's improved operating performance is being driven by continued strong leisure travel that is resulting in stronger sales of vacation ownership products and growing tour volume as occupancy returns to 2019 levels at beach and resort settings," added Trombetta. All metrics include Moody's standard adjustments and 100% of securitized debt.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B2, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

....Gtd Senior Secured Global Notes, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Marriott Vacations' credit profile benefits from its strong brand presence in the upscale segment of the timeshare industry, its geographic diversity, and the portion of its earnings derived from recurring and fee based sources such as resort management and exchange, rentals, and consumer finance. The company also benefits from its position as the third largest vacation ownership company in terms of revenues and number of owners (after Hilton Grand Vacations Borrower LLC' (Ba3 stable) acquisition of Diamond Resorts International, Inc.), and second largest timeshare exchange network in terms of members -- trailing only Travel + Leisure Co. (Ba3 negative). Marriott Vacations' credit profile is constrained by its high leverage when including 100% of securitized debt, which Moody's forecasts will approximate 5.0x over the next two years. The company's credit profile is also constrained by the volatility inherent in timeshare sales during economic downturns and the consumer finance segment's sole focus on timeshare customers.

Marriott Vacations' improved liquidity profile reflects its cash balances of $342 million at December 31, 2021, good free cash flow which will benefit from lower inventory spending over the next 12 months, $113 million of gross notes receivable that were eligible for securitization and full availability under its $600 million revolving credit facility. The company's revolver expires in August 2023 and Moody's expects the company will extend the commitment well in advance of the expiration date. The company also has access to a $350 million warehouse credit facility that expires April 2023 (no borrowings at December 31, 2021). The company is subject to a first lien net leverage ratio test of 3.0x which Moody's forecasts will have sufficient headroom over the next 12 months. In our view the company has modest access to alternative liquidity in a distressed scenario including the sale of receivables.

The Ba1 rating on the secured debt issued by Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc., including a $600 million senior secured revolver, $893 million senior secured term loan due 2025 ($784 million outstanding at December 31, 2021), and $250 million 6.125% senior secured notes, is two notches above the corporate family rating and reflects the support provided by the company's $850 million of total senior unsecured notes and the $805 million convertible notes issued by its ultimate parent. The senior unsecured notes are rated B1 reflecting relative size in the capital structure and their junior position behind the secured debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to maintain EBITA/interest expense around 4.5x and leverage below 4.5x. Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakened or if the recovery stalled and indications are that the company cannot maintain EBITA/interest coverage above 3.0x or de-lever to below 5.25x.

Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc., a subsidiary of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, is one of the largest vacation ownership and timeshare exchange companies. The company develops, markets, sells and/or manages vacation ownership properties under brands including the Marriott Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Hyatt Residence Club, and The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. Marriott Vacations has a portfolio of nearly 120 properties and has the second largest timeshare exchange business with access to nearly 3,200 resorts. Revenues in 2021 were about $3.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

