Moody's revises Meituan's outlook to stable, affirms Baa3 ratings

Hong Kong, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Meituan's Baa3 issuer rating and senior unsecured rating.

At the same time, Moody's revised the rating outlook to stable from negative.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Meituan will restore its credit profile through increasing its profitability and earnings. We expect the company to maintain steady growth in the core food delivery business; achieve strong recovery in in-store, hotel and travel services; and continue to reduce losses in its new initiatives over the next 12-18 months," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The rating affirmation considers the company's strong market position with high user stickiness, growing operating synergy among its multiple business segments, a track record of conservative financial planning with business funded by both debt and equity, and a continued solid net cash position amid market uncertainties," adds Wang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Meituan's Baa3 ratings reflect the company's leading positions in China's food delivery as well as in-store, hotel and travel service markets, and its ability to leverage its established food delivery business to cross-sell high-margin hotel booking and in-store services. Its newly added community e-commerce service further increases its user flow.

The ratings also consider Meituan's financial prudence and commitment to an investment-grade credit profile, indicated by its consistently solid net cash position of USD8 billion-USD10 billion and its track record of using non-debt financing to support its investment needs.

At the same time, the ratings are constrained by intense competition in Meituan's key business segments, as well as the investment and execution risks associated with the company's new business initiatives. The ratings also consider Meituan's short track record of profitable operations.

Meituan delivered steady operating results in the second half of 2022. Moody's expects the combined effect of solid core business earnings and reduced losses from new businesses will allow the company to continue improving its credit profile.

In 2022, Meituan's core business operations, including its food delivery as well as in-store, hotel and travel service segments, posted a 17.6% increase in combined revenue. The core segment's operating margin increased due to higher operating leverage and growing cost efficiency.

The company also announced plans to focus on efficiency improvement instead of scale expansion for its new business development. Revenue from its new business initiatives, including its newly invested community e-commerce business, grew 39.3% in 2022, versus growth of over 100% in 2021.

The company's number of transacting users remained largely stable at about 680 million in 2022, while the average number of transactions per annual transacting user rose 14% to 40.8 in the same period.

Moody's projects Meituan's total revenue will grow about 20% in 2023, primarily driven by a rebound in the company's in-store, hotel and travel-related services following the removal of movement restrictions across the country in late 2022.

Meituan's adjusted EBITDA turned positive from the second quarter of 2022, due to growing cash flow from its core business operations and lower operating losses from its new business investment. The company generated free cash flow in 2022.

As such, Moody's expects Meituan's overall EBITDA margin to improve over the next 12 to 18 months to around 6% as EBITDA grows.

Meituan's profitability is weak for its rating category. However, Moody's expects Meituan to continue generating steady cash flow from its core business segments over the next 12-18 months, supported by its strong brand recognition, extensive market penetration and the high operating synergy across its integrated service platform.

Moody's also expects Meituan's prudent financial policy will continue to control the investment pace in its loss-making community e-commerce business, considering the lower market growth potential as policy changes prohibit radical market share expansion through below-cost pricing competition. The operating loss from Meituan's new business initiatives, including community e-commerce, will continue to narrow, due to disciplined expansion and the improving efficiency of such operations.

Moody's estimates Meituan's leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, will trend towards 3.0x over the next 12-18 months.

Meituan's liquidity remains excellent. Its RMB112 billion in cash and short-term investments as of 31 December 2022, together with its expected operating cash flow, will be more than sufficient to cover its short-term debt of RMB19.7 billion and planned capital spending needs.

Moody's also notes that Meituan has been able to access both debt and equity financing when needed. The agency expects the company will continue to adopt a balanced funding approach for its investment needs.

Meituan's ratings consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

ESG attributes have a moderately negative overall impact on the company's credit ratings. The moderately negative social risk assessment reflects Meituan's exposure to customer relations, human capital and responsible production. And the moderately negative governance risk exposure considers the company's concentrated ownership and a minority representation of independent directors on its board. These risks offset its neutral to low risk exposure relating to environmental risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Meituan will maintain its strong market position in the food delivery, in-store and online travel service industries in China; grow its revenue scale while continuing to improve its profitability; pursue a prudent financial policy in capital spending, new business investments and shareholder distributions; and maintain its strong liquidity, all on a sustained basis.

Upgrade is unlikely in the near term given its weak profitability. Moody's could upgrade the ratings over the medium term if Meituan achieves its growth targets while maintaining a strong financial profile, overcoming the execution risks associated with its new business initiatives and intense competition.

Specifically, Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the company continues expanding its business scale and scope while maintaining a strong financial profile, including keeping its adjusted debt/EBITDA consistently below 2.5x-3.0x, and a solid net cash position after including its short-term investments as a cash-like item. Moody's also expects Meituan to improve its adjusted EBITDA margins, with scale expansion and loss reduction, toward high-single-digits on a sustained basis.

Consistently free cash flow and record positive contribution from its new business operations, on a sustained basis, would also support an upgrade.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company fails to fend off competition and its food delivery or in-store, hotel and travel service business is substantially disrupted, weakening its revenue growth and cash flow for a prolonged period; it deviates from its prudent financial policy and grows its user base or business scope at the expense of its strong financial profile; or it engages in aggressive acquisitions that strain its balance-sheet liquidity or weaken its overall risk profile.

Specifically, Moody's could downgrade the issuer rating if the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 4.0x and it loses its net cash position; and its cash flow coverage of debt declines, all on a sustained basis.

Adverse developments in China's regulatory regime that affect Meituan's operations or business model would also be credit negative.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Meituan is a leading one-stop lifestyle platform for locally produced consumer products and retail services, including entertainment, dining, delivery, travel and other services. The company was founded in Beijing, China, in 2010, and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2018.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Ying Wang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

