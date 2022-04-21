Moody's revises Metro, OR's special tax outlook to stable, affirms Aa3 special tax and Aaa GOULT ratings

New York, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa3 rating on Metro, OR's special tax bonds and revised the outlook to stable from negative. Moody's also affirmed the Aaa rating on Metro's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT). Metro had roughly $1 billion of total debt outstanding as of fiscal 2021 (year-end June 30). The outlook on the GOULT debt is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa GOULT rating reflects Metro's massive tax base that covers nearly all the Oregon side of the Portland-Vancouver metropolitan area. Combined cash and fund balance across Metro's funds are strong. Metro has strong management, which has enabled it to weather the pandemic with only modest financial disruption. Debt and pension liabilities are elevated compared to revenue though modest compared to the large tax base and future issuance may increase leverage beyond medians for similarly rated local governments. Fixed costs, including debt service and pension and OPEB contributions, are growing as well, though much of the fixed costs are paid through an unlimited property tax levy for the GOULT bonds.

The Aa3 special tax rating reflects Metro's very large tax base supporting the pledged revenue and the substantial additional reserves available for debt service in addition to the debt service reserve fund. While hotel tax coverage was materially diminished in fiscal 2021 because of the pandemic, hotel occupancy has grown year over year and coverage is likely to improve in fiscal 2022. Metro has substantial additional reserves on hand to bolster annual coverage. The bonds also benefit from good legal provisions including a closed lien and a cash-funded debt service reserve fund.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects strong management and solid reserves, which provide important financial flexibility in uncertain economic and operating conditions. Hotel tax revenue will likely improve in fiscal 2022 as business travel and tourism resume.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- N/A (GO only)

- Changes to legal agreements that strengthen reserves (Special Tax)- Demonstrated ability to sustain operating expense reductions that are funded from the same hotel tax revenue sources, thereby preserving other available reserves only for debt service (Special Tax)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in reserves (GO)

- Long-term closure of entity's public venues, especially if deficits for those venues are supported by other operating funds (GO)- Increase in liabilities and fixed costs (GO)- Coverage that declines below projections because of more severe or longer tourism declines (Special Tax)- Failure to reduce other operating expenses paid after debt service from the same dedicated revenue sources (Special Tax)- Additional subordinate lien debt issuance prior to recovery in coverage on these bonds (Special Tax)- Material declines in available reserves for debt service without sustained recovery in tourism activity (Special Tax)

LEGAL SECURITY

GOULT bonds are backed by Metro's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute.

The special tax bonds are payable from certain portions of taxes levied on hotel room charges in Multnomah County (Aaa stable). The primary source, a 2.5% tax on hotel room charges for the Visitors Facilities Trust Account (VFTA), are collected by the county and remitted directly to the trustee monthly, after the payment of debt service on bonds issued by the City of Portland (Aaa stable). The secondary pledged source, a portion of an additional 3% tax on hotel room charges, supports operations of the Oregon Convention Center and is used only if the VFTA payments are insufficient. Additional legal security is provided by a cash-funded debt service reserve fund that is the lesser of the three-prong test.

PROFILE

Metro provides a variety of regional services to nearly 1.9 million residents in the greater Portland (Aaa stable) metropolitan area. The service population spans a large area that includes more than 40% of Oregon's population across the urban portions of Multnomah (Aaa stable), Washington (Aaa) and Clackamas (Aaa stable) counties. The district is unique in the diversity of services it provides, which include: managing parks and open space conservation, overseeing regional development and transportation planning, managing solid waste processing and operating the Oregon Zoo and convention and performing arts facilities. The district's home rule charter provides independent flexibility in assuming regional service functions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Strungis

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lauren Von Bargen

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

