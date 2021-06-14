Moody's revises MetroHealth System's (OH) outlook to positive; affirms Baa3

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 rating assigned to MetroHealth System's (OH) debt. MHS has approximately $1.0 billion of debt outstanding. The outlook was revised to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the Baa3 rating reflects the durability of MHS' multi-year improvement in margins and liquidity and good progress to date on its replacement hospital project. Revenue growth will continue to be driven by strategies in the retail pharmacy service and expansion of ambulatory services outside of downtown Cleveland. Margins will be dependent on supplemental funding, although sources remain diverse and receipt timely. Although still below pre-pandemic levels, volumes will continue to recover from the pandemic. Excluding Medicare advances, liquidity will remain solid since capital will be funded mostly with prior debt proceeds. The replacement hospital project is on time and budget and is expected to be substantially complete in late 2022. High financial leverage, a key credit challenge, will remain. MHS will continue to be an essential county-owned safety net provider, particularly for trauma cases, in Cuyahoga County and operate in a competitive market with modest economic growth. Growing benefits from 340B drug program will help cashflow. If the program were to be terminated or adversely modified, MHS would adjust accordingly to minimize the impact.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation, while expected to decline from fiscal 2020, that operating cash flow margins will return to the high single digit level to support routine capital expenditures and increasing debt service. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the replacement hospital project will be completed on time and budget.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Near completion of hospital replacement project on time and budget

- Maintenance of solid operating cash flow margins in the high single digits

- Continued de-leveraging resulting in improved debt-to-cash flow

- Maintenance of solid liquidity levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in operating performance or significant cuts to supplemental funding

- Delays or cost overruns related to the replacement hospital project

- Adverse material change to relationship with county

- Sustained decline in liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of MHS with security defined as "Hospital Receipts", which includes bond and reserve funds (for certain debt) and any other financing payments made to the trustee for debt service.

PROFILE

The MetroHealth System is a county hospital established by the County of Cuyahoga and operated by the System Trustees in Northeast Ohio. The system serves as the safety-net hospital for the greater Cleveland area, and Ohio's only adult and pediatric trauma and burn center. MetroHealth provides inpatient and outpatient care, skilled nursing care, rehabilitation services and community health. The system's main location is a recognized Level I trauma center and is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The system generated $1.47 billion of revenue in fiscal 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

