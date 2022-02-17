Moody's revises Mid-America's outlook to positive

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ('Moody's') has affirmed Mid-America Apartments, L.P. ('MAA') senior unsecured rating at Baa1. The outlook was revised to positive from stable.

The positive outlook reflects the resiliency in MAA's apartments markets through various economic cycles and its continuing solid operational performance through the health crisis. Accelerated migration patterns as a result of COVID, strong employment and population growth will likely continue to support high occupancy and rent growth in MAA's markets. The REIT's adherence to a conservative financial policy and improving fixed charge coverage are also key drivers in the outlook change.

The following ratings were affirmed:

Mid-America Apartments, L.P. -- Issuer rating at Baa1; senior unsecured at Baa1; senior unsecured debt shelf at (P)Baa1; Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper Program at Prime-2

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Mid-America Apartments, L.P.

Outlook, changed to positive from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

MAA's Baa1 long term issuer rating reflects the REIT's prudent balance sheet, deep and diversified multifamily platform in large institutional and smaller secondary markets, and experienced management team with a thoughtful and transparent business strategy. Throughout the pandemic, MAA has delivered sector-leading performance as a greater number of renters move away from the coastal gateway markets to the more affordable Sunbelt markets. As such, the REIT's operating results continued to reflect the competitive advantages of scale, with the company's same store revenues and same-store net operating income up 9.3% and 12.1%, respectively for 4Q21. Revenue growth was driven by strong rental growth across the REIT's markets. Occupancy for the same-store portfolio also remained high at 96% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The REIT's liquidity position is good, in our view, with sufficient internal liquidity and free cash flow to meet its funding needs in the intermediate term. The REIT has a manageable debt maturity schedule with $125 million and $349 million of debt coming due in 2022 and 2023, respectively. MAA also maintains a fully undrawn unsecured credit facility of $1.0 billion with a maturity date of 2023 with two six-month extensions.

Credit challenges that remain include MAA's concentration in Atlanta at 13.2% of same-store NOI and exposure to low barrier-to-entry apartment markets that are more susceptible to overbuilding .

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

MAA's ratings could be upgraded should it maintain secured debt less than 10% of gross assets, while maintaining fixed charge coverage above 5.0x, net debt to EBITDA closer to 5.0x and effective leverage comfortably below 35%.

Downward rating pressure would result from secured debt approaching 15% of gross assets, fixed charge coverage below 3.5x, net debt to EBITDA consistently higher than 6.5x, and effective leverage above 45%.

As of December 31, 2021, MAA had ownership interest in 101,607 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

