Moody's revises Mid-America's outlook to positive

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ('Moody's') has affirmed Mid-America
Apartments, L.P. ('MAA') senior unsecured
rating at Baa1. The outlook was revised to positive from stable.
The positive outlook reflects the resiliency in MAA's apartments
markets through various economic cycles and its continuing solid operational
performance through the health crisis. Accelerated migration patterns
as a result of COVID, strong employment and population growth will
likely continue to support high occupancy and rent growth in MAA's
markets. The REIT's adherence to a conservative financial
policy and improving fixed charge coverage are also key drivers in the
outlook change.
The following ratings were affirmed:
Mid-America Apartments, L.P. --
Issuer rating at Baa1; senior unsecured at Baa1; senior unsecured
debt shelf at (P)Baa1; Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper Program
at Prime-2
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Mid-America Apartments, L.P.
Outlook, changed to positive from stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
MAA's Baa1 long term issuer rating reflects the REIT's prudent
balance sheet, deep and diversified multifamily platform in large
institutional and smaller secondary markets, and experienced management
team with a thoughtful and transparent business strategy. Throughout
the pandemic, MAA has delivered sector-leading performance
as a greater number of renters move away from the coastal gateway markets
to the more affordable Sunbelt markets. As such, the REIT's
operating results continued to reflect the competitive advantages of scale,
with the company's same store revenues and same-store net
operating income up 9.3% and 12.1%,
respectively for 4Q21. Revenue growth was driven by strong rental
growth across the REIT's markets. Occupancy for the same-store
portfolio also remained high at 96% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
The REIT's liquidity position is good, in our view,
with sufficient internal liquidity and free cash flow to meet its funding
needs in the intermediate term. The REIT has a manageable debt
maturity schedule with $125 million and $349 million of
debt coming due in 2022 and 2023, respectively. MAA also
maintains a fully undrawn unsecured credit facility of $1.0
billion with a maturity date of 2023 with two six-month extensions.
Credit challenges that remain include MAA's concentration in Atlanta
at 13.2% of same-store NOI and exposure to low barrier-to-entry
apartment markets that are more susceptible to overbuilding .
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
MAA's ratings could be upgraded should it maintain secured debt
less than 10% of gross assets, while maintaining fixed charge
coverage above 5.0x, net debt to EBITDA closer to 5.0x
and effective leverage comfortably below 35%.
Downward rating pressure would result from secured debt approaching 15%
of gross assets, fixed charge coverage below 3.5x,
net debt to EBITDA consistently higher than 6.5x, and effective
leverage above 45%.
As of December 31, 2021, MAA had ownership interest in 101,607
apartment units, including communities currently in development,
across 16 states and the District of Columbia.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
