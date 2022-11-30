Moody's revises Minnkota Power Cooperative's outlook to positive from stable

New York, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has revised the outlook to positive from stable and has affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating of Minnkota Power Cooperative, Inc (Minnkota).

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Minnkota Power Cooperative, Inc

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Minnkota Power Cooperative, Inc

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Minnkota Power Cooperative, Inc.'s (Minnkota) improved financial performance that has resulted in financial metrics exceeding our upgrade thresholds. Financial metrics in 2021 were above historical levels, and the cooperative's strong performance has continued through the first nine months of 2022. In fiscal 2021, debt service coverage (DSC) and fund from operations (FFO) to debt ratios were 1.6x and 5.9%, respectively, up from the 2018-2020 average of 1.3x and 4.6%. Minnkota's equity to capitalization ratio also improved to 18.5% in 2021, up from the 2018-2020 average of 16.5%. Financial metrics continue to remain strong as DSC and FFO to debt ratios were 1.5x and 6%, respectively, according to LTM results through September 30, 2022. Equity to Capitalization improved to over 20% during the same period. The improvement in financial metrics is largely due to strong wholesale energy markets, in addition to load growth from new data mining and processing facilities opening in Minnkota's service territory. We anticipate Minnkota to continue to show an improvement in financial metrics above historical levels owing to minimal capital expenditures that should limit incremental debt financing.

Minnkota's rating also considers the generally lower risk business model typically applicable to electric cooperatives owing to long-term all requirements wholesale power contracts with members and rate autonomy. Furthermore, Minnkota has demonstrated strong financial policies, which includes a board authorized revenue deferral program designed to reduce rate increases to its members and help maintain financial goals. The program was recently expected to end in 2022, but was amended in 2021, extending the program to 2024 which also includes an additional $11 million of deferred revenue. While the revenue deferral program is designed to reduce rates, Minnkota's board has shown a willingness to increase rates in the past, if needed. Minnkota's board periodically approves increases to the wholesale rate component, typically effective on April 1st of any given year when such a decision is made. The revenue deferral program and the ability to increase rates is key to Minnkota's credit profile because its generation capacity resources are concentrated in coal. Future environmental mandates could be costly and could lead to additional wholesale power rate pressures for its member owners, depending on the scale, scope and timing of such regulations.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Minnkota will be able to maintain its improved financial metrics with minimal capital expenditures expected going forward. The outlook also reflects Minnkota's ability to periodically use its deferred revenue account and, if necessary, raise rates to moderate any negative financial effects should the need for more than expected incremental debt financing arise, for example, to fund capital expenditures related to reducing the cooperative's carbon emissions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• A higher rating could be achieved through sustained improvement in credit metrics to better balance elevated carbon transition risk.

• Specifically, maintaining an equity ratio that exceeds 15% while also achieving a funds from operations (FFO) to debt ratio above 5% for a sustained period could lead to a rating upgrade.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• If environmental related expenditures create large external financing needs that weaken liquidity or otherwise pressure financial metrics, then negative rating pressure would surface.

• Specifically, declines in the FFO to debt and debt service coverage (DSC) ratios to less than 3% and 1.1x, respectively, for a sustained period, could lead to a rating downgrade.

PROFILE

Minnkota Power Cooperative, Inc is a not-for-profit generation and transmission cooperative providing wholesale electric power to meet the energy needs of its 11 distribution cooperative members, eight of which are located in Minnesota and three in North Dakota. The members, in turn, serve more than 146,000 retail service customers in a service territory that spans from the northwestern portion of Minnesota into eastern North Dakota.

The cooperative members purchase their energy needs from Minnkota pursuant to all requirements wholesale power contracts (WPCs) extending through 2058. Minnkota's members do have the option to receive up to 5% of their power and energy from sources other than Minnkota. Minnkota meets its members' needs through the operation of a "joint system", which includes a portfolio of owned and contracted generating capacity totaling about 1,300 MWs. Within this system, Minnkota manages the owned generating capacity of Minnesota based Northern Municipal Power Agency, MN (NMPA: A3 stable) through a Coordination Agreement.

Minnkota's members also own generating capacity through Square Butte Electric Cooperative (Square Butte), which has the same member-owners and management as Minnkota. While Square Butte's generating capacity is not directly owned by Minnkota, it is operated by Minnkota and is integral to the operation of the joint system.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this ratings was US Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperatives Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/357105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

