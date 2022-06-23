Moody's revises Mount Sinai Hospital's (NY) outlook to stable from negative; A3 affirmed

New York, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service revised the outlook for the Mount Sinai Hospital (MSH) (NY) to stable from negative. The A3 ratings were affirmed. MSH had $1.6 billion of debt at fiscal year end 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A3 and outlook revision to stable reflect expectations that the Mount Sinai Hospital (MSH) and Mount Sinai Hospitals Group ("the system") will maintain improved margins and relatively strong days cash on hand at better than pre-pandemic levels, despite operating and market-related headwinds. Ongoing volume recovery from the recent COVID surge and sizable pending grants from FEMA to cover COVID-related costs will be the largest drivers to sustaining margins achieved in 2021 and overcoming cashflow losses in the first quarter. Strong cash at the end of fiscal 2021 will provide cushion to withstand year-to-date investment losses this year. Also, the expected sale of substantial real estate assets over the next several years will supplement cash and provide funding for the system's downtown consolidation strategy. A large fundraising campaign and commercialization of intellectual property will provide opportunities for further liquidity growth or funding for capital at both the health system and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS). The system's status as a large, reputable academic medical center in the New York City area and close affiliation with ISMMS will support a strong market position in a competitive region. The biggest challenge will be achieving further improvement on somewhat modest system margins and reducing relatively high operating leverage because of negative operating cashflow in the first quarter and ongoing elevated labor costs. Also, significant transfers from the Mount Sinai Hospital obligated group to ISMMS and affiliate hospitals could continue to grow to support strategic investments and operating losses and a reevaluation of the downtown strategy will prolong material negative cashflow at Beth Israel Medical Center.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that margins for MSH and the system in fiscal 2022 will approximate those in 2021 (including transfers as an expense) and cash will remain strong even considering year-to-date investment losses. The outlook assumes no incremental debt over the next few years, which will help improve leverage metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved and sustained margins for total system

- Improvement in operating and balance sheet metrics - Maintained growth in liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained margin decline at MSH or affiliate hospitals

- Further increase in financial support to ISMMS or faculty practice plans - Meaningful decline in liquidity excluding Medicare advance payments or notable increase in leverage - Materially dilutive acquisition or merger

LEGAL SECURITY

MSH is the sole member of the obligated group. The affiliate hospitals (described below) and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai are not part of the obligated group. The bonds are secured by a gross receipts pledge.

PROFILE

The Mount Sinai Hospital is a large tertiary care teaching hospital located in upper Manhattan with a division in Queens, New York. MSH is closely affiliated with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS), a separate legal entity located with MSH in Manhattan. In 2013 MSH, ISMMS, and the Mount Sinai Medical Center, Inc. consummated a transaction with Beth Israel Medical Center (BI), St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center (SLR), The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary (NYEEI) to create the Mount Sinai Health System. Pursuant to this transaction, two new not-for-profit entities were formed: Mount Sinai Health System, Inc. (MSHS) and Mount Sinai Hospitals Group, Inc. MSHS is the sole member of MSHG, ISMMS, and the Mount Sinai Medical Center, Inc. MSHG ("the system") is the sole member of the MSH, BI, SLR, NYEEI and Mount Sinai South Nassau Communities Hospital (SNCH) (effective October 2018).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

