Moody's revises NTE Mobility Partners, LLC's outlook to positive from stable

Approximately $1.2 billion of debt securities affected

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has revised the outlook to positive from stable and has affirmed the Baa2 rating on NTE Mobility Partners, LLC's outstanding senior secured debt, including the senior lien bonds issued by The Texas Private Activity Bond ("PABs") Surface Transportation Corporation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the better-than-expected performance that has resulted in financial metrics exceeding our upgrade thresholds under conservative forecast assumptions. We currently expect toll revenue growth to continue owing to demonstrated pricing power and strong demand that we expect to continue owing to the asset's central location coupled with new revenues from the near-term ultimate capacity expansion project.

The rating reflects the fundamental strength of the managed lane project as a centrally located, congestion reliever within a larger managed lane network spanning the densely populated and growing Dallas - Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. Traffic and revenue further benefit from the build out of the regional managed lane network as the project receives traffic from other managed lanes at both termini, providing users with improved trip time reliability across a larger region as the network expands. The rating also acknowledges the need for incremental indebtedness to finance the capital costs associated with the ultimate configuration project anticipated to begin construction in 2023.

The rating also incorporates the generally supportive concession terms with a clearly defined dynamic toll rate setting mechanism, as well as the typical project financing features that include limitations on business activity, equity distributions and additional debt, and an LC funded twelve-month debt service reserve account (DSRA) and five-year forward-looking major maintenance reserve account (MMRA). The back-ended principal repayment profile poses longer term risks if traffic and revenue significantly underperform the long-term forecast, yet this is balanced with the currently long 12-year concession tail.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our view that traffic and revenue will continue to sufficiently grow over time to offset rising debt service obligations with annual DSCRs exceeding 3.0x and a CLCR over 4.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Exceeding Moody's base case forecast on a sustained basis with an annual DSCRs above 3.0x and a CLCR above 4.0x on a sustained basis

• Completion of the ultimate configuration with commensurate growth in traffic and revenue offsetting any new debt issued to complete the expansion

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Underperformance to Moody's base case forecast expectations or an increase in leverage that weakens the annual DSCRs to below 2.0x and a CLCR to below 3.0x on a sustained basis

PROFILE

NTE Mobility Partners LLC (NTE) is a special purpose entity that has been awarded a 52-year concession by the Texas Department of Transportation to build, finance, and operate the project, the most significant element of which is a 13.25-mile-long managed lanes facility located in the median of an existing un-tolled highway near Fort Worth, Texas. The concessionaire is 63% percent indirectly owned by Cintra Infraestructuras, S.A. and 37% indirectly owned by Meridiam Infrastructure Finance S.à.r.l. The Texas Private Activity Bond Surface Transportation Corporation serves as the conduit to issue bonds on behalf of NTE Mobility Partners LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69546. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Medina

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

