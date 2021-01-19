Moody's revises NYU Langone Hospitals', NY outlook to positive; A3 affirmed

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 on NYU Langone Hospitals', NY (NYULH) outstanding debt, which includes the debt of Winthrop-University Hospital Association, NY as member of the obligated group. The outlook is revised to positive from stable. Our action affects approximately $2.8 billion of debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A3 and the revision of the outlook to positive reflect NYULH's strong business position as well as management's well-tested ability to execute on multiple strategies and successfully recover from unprecedented challenges, a Governance consideration under Moody's ESG framework. The rating anticipates that extensive growth initiatives and expense controls will continue to translate into robust margins and significant cashflow that will support large capital spend and continued, incremental balance sheet build. Though the balance sheet has strengthened notably excluding Medicare advances, days cash (after repayment) will remain modest relative to peers with leverage higher than peers and medians. Also, a material level of unfunded pension liability and operating leases will further burden already high direct leverage. The rating acknowledges that elevated capital spend, which will be funded with additional borrowings as soon as 2022, may temper the pace of further strengthening of leverage measures that strong cashflow would otherwise suggest. NYULH will continue to benefit from its strong brand equity as the quaternary academic medical center for the NYU Grossman School of Medicine (NYUGSOM) as well as its comprehensive clinical network. In addition, its extensive ambulatory footprint will provide differentiation in a highly competitive and fragmented market. Offsetting considerations include a high debt burden, still modest balance sheet resources, and a highly competitive market.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to positive from stable anticipates that NYULH will continue to generate robust margins affording further balance sheet growth to offset high leverage. The outlook also anticipates that capital spend will be elevated and additional borrowings will be balanced against growth of relative measures of cash and cashflow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Continued growth in unrestricted cash and investments

-Successful execution of multiple strategies and ongoing recovery from unprecedented challenges

-Sustained clinical market strength and financial margins commensurate with current levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Sustained, departure from current operating performance that represents a new lower level of performance or materially dilutive strategy

-Notable weakening of balance sheet measures

-Additional financial leverage which dilutes debt metrics from expected levels

-Change from current governance structure or deterioration of relationship with NYU

LEGAL SECURITY

NYULH is the sole Member of the Obligated Group under the Master Indenture. Bonds are jointly secured by a pledge of gross receipts and a mortgage of certain health care facilities of NYULH.

PROFILE

NYULH ($6.6 billion revenue in FY 2020) is an academic teaching institution anchored in midtown Manhattan, with additional facilities throughout the New York City area and Long Island. NYULH consists of five inpatient locations: Tisch Hospital, the Kimmel Pavilion which houses the Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, located on the campus shared with NYU Grossman School of Medicine; NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, an orthopedic, musculoskeletal, neurologic and rheumatologic specialty hospital located in Manhattan; NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn (formerly known as Lutheran Hospital), located in Brooklyn; and NYU Hospital Long Island (formally, Winthrop-University Hospital Association), located on Long Island. NYULH also operates a vast array of ambulatory facilities throughout New York City's five boroughs; Long Island; New Jersey; Westchester County, NY; and Florida.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Beth Wexler

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Daniel Steingart

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

