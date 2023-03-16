Moody's revises NYU Langone Hospitals (NY) outlook to positive; affirms A2

New York, March 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed NYU Langone Hospitals, NY's (NYULH) A2 revenue bond rating. The outlook was revised to positive from stable. Total debt outstanding is $3.1 billion as of 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision incorporates a materially fortified balance sheet, with very good operating performance, strong philanthropic support and a one-time, large cash lawsuit settlement allowing for the continued augmentation of NYULH's unrestricted cash and investments position. NYULH's stronger liquidity as measured by days cash on hand is expected to grow further, as NYULH will continue to benefit from its comprehensive clinical network, its proven ability to execute multiple strategies, and its strong brand equity as the quaternary academic medical center for the NYU Grossman School of Medicine (NYUGSOM)

The affirmation of the A2 reflects the anticipated continuation of robust margins and significant cashflow that will sufficiently fund anticipated large capital spend over the next several years. In addition, NYULH's extensive ambulatory footprint and its strong quality metrics will continue to provide differentiation in a highly competitive and fragmented market. Offsetting considerations include a high debt burden for the rating category as measured by unrestricted cash and investments to debt, a large unfunded pension liability, material operating leases and a highly competitive market. Although the balance sheet has strengthened and further growth in liquidity is anticipated, days cash on hand will remain weaker than peers and medians for several years as capital spending consumes a significant portion of cash flow. Favorably, no new debt is anticipated over the next several years which will allow for further deleveraging.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the expectation that NYULH will continue to generate robust margins to offset high capital spend and allow for continued balance sheet strengthening.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued growth in unrestricted cash and investments relative to operating scale and debt

- Sustained clinical market strength and margins commensurate with current levels which results in deleverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained departure from recent trends of strong operating performance

- Weakening of balance sheet measures or inability to incrementally build balances beyond expectations - Additional financial leverage which weakens debt metrics - Change from current governance structure or deterioration of relationship with NYU - Difficulty integrating new entities leading the system to underperform relative to budget or dilutive acquisition

LEGAL SECURITY

NYULH is the sole Member of the Obligated Group under the Master Indenture. Bonds are jointly secured by a pledge of gross receipts and a mortgage of certain health care facilities of NYULH.

On March 1, 2022, pursuant to the terms of an Affiliation Agreement (the "Affiliation Agreement"), NYULH System became the sole corporate member of each of Long Island

Community Hospital at NYU Langone Health (d/b/a Long Island Community Hospital ("LICH")), an acute care hospital licensed to operate 306 beds located in Suffolk County, and Brookhaven Health Care Services Corporation (d/b/a Long Island Community Hospital Foundation (the "Foundation")). The Hospital and the Foundation each remain separate corporations, responsible for their own respective liabilities and obligations, including their respective obligations with respect to the LICH Bonds.

Based on preliminary, unaudited results for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2022, LICH did not meet its debt service coverage requirement under its master trust indenture (the "LICH MTI") for the 12-month period ended August 31, 2022. Subsequent to August 31, 2022, LICH requested bondholder consent to amend the LICH MTI and continuing disclosure agreement related to the LICH Bonds to, among other things, permanently remove the debt service coverage ratio covenant (the "LICH MTI and CDA Amendments") in return for an unsecured guaranty of the LICH Bonds by NYU Langone Hospitals (the "NYU Langone Guaranty"). Effective January 25, 2023, LICH received the requisite bondholder consent to approve the LICH MTI and CDA Amendments and the NYU Langone Guaranty took effect.

The NYU Langone Guaranty is an unsecured, general obligation of NYU Langone Hospitals and is not secured by any obligation issued under the NYU Langone Hospitals master trust indenture. LICH and the Foundation have no obligation with respect to the outstanding obligations of NYU Langone Hospital.

PROFILE

NYULH is an academic teaching institution anchored in midtown Manhattan, with additional facilities throughout the New York City area and Long Island. NYULH consists of five inpatient locations: Tisch Hospital, the Kimmel Pavilion which houses the Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, located on the campus shared with NYU Grossman School of Medicine; NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, an orthopedic, musculoskeletal, neurologic and rheumatologic specialty hospital located in Manhattan; NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, and NYU Langone Hospital Long Island. NYULH also operates a vast array of ambulatory facilities throughout New York City's five boroughs; Long Island; New Jersey; Westchester County, NY; and Florida.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

