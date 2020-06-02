Moody's revises Nevada's outlook to negative; affirms outstanding ratings

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook on the State of Nevada to negative from stable. The negative outlook applies to the state's $1 billion of outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds, which includes all bonds issued by the state described as general obligation (limited tax), and $75 million of outstanding lease revenue certificates of participation (COPs). We have also affirmed the Aa1 rating on the state's GO bonds, the Aa2 rating on the lease revenue COPs and the Aa2 rating on the state's $704 million of outstanding highway revenue bonds. The outlook on the highway revenue bonds remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action revising the outlook to negative on Nevada's GO bonds and lease revenue COPs and affirming the outstanding GO and COPs ratings reflects the impact of the coronavirus crisis on Nevada. The state's use of stabilization reserves to cover budget gaps caused by the coronavirus will leave little buffer for unanticipated revenue shortfalls beyond fiscal 2021. The state's economy is concentrated in the tourism industry and most of Nevada's general revenue is comprised of discretionary consumption taxes. Nevada's sales and gaming tax collections have declined sharply because of the severe curtailment of economic activity resulting from efforts to stem the spread of the virus.

Nevada's tourism industry will be slow to recover because of the negative impact of the coronavirus on consumer income and the need to reduce capacity at casinos when they reopen, which will make it difficult for the state to return to budgetary balance in fiscal 2022. Nevada's strong liquidity position entering the crisis and federal aid will help the state address budget gaps. Substantial federal emergency assistance will bolster household income and consumption, provide aid to hospitals, reimburse state and local governments for coronavirus-related spending and enhance federal Medicaid matching.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The Aa1 GO rating also reflects the state's growing economy before the coronavirus outbreak, as demonstrated by robust employment and population growth and favorable demographic trends; economic concentration in the gaming and tourism industry; a volatile revenue structure; strong governance framework; and moderate debt and pension burden.

The Aa2 lease revenue COPs rating reflects the obligation of the state to make payments of base rent on various facilities to repay debt service. The one-notch distinction in the rating from the state's GO rating incorporates the essential nature of the government facility projects financed by the COPs and the moderately strong legal structure, including the risk of non-appropriation.

The maintenance of the stable outlook and affirmation of the Aa2 rating on the highway revenue bonds factors in the state's large economy, moderate historical growth of pledged revenue providing healthy coverage of maximum annual debt service and sound legal provisions, including a strong additional bonds test.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the GO bonds and COPs reflects the severe economic and financial impact of the coronavirus on Nevada's tourism-based economy. The need to reduce capacity at casinos when they reopen coupled with the nationwide decline in consumer income caused by job losses will lead to budgetary strain through the end of fiscal 2021. The state will use its stabilization reserves to help cover its budget gaps, which will leave little buffer for unanticipated revenue shortfalls beyond fiscal 2021.

The stable outlook on the highway revenue bonds reflects historically healthy debt service coverage by pledged revenue. Highway revenue could decline significantly in the short term and remain satisfactory to repay debt service.

LEGAL SECURITY

Nevada pledges its full faith and credit to its general obligation bonds. To the extent that other monies are not available, the state levies a property tax equal to $0.17 per $100 of assessed valuation to pay general obligation debt service.

The lease revenue COPs are secured by base rent payable by the state pursuant to a lease purchase agreement.

The highway revenue bonds are secured by a first lien pledge of the state's motor vehicle and special fuel taxes and eligible federal highway aid.

PROFILE

Nevada is the 32nd largest US state by population (about 3.1 million in 2019) and by GDP ($177.6 billion in 2019 current dollars).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- For the GO bonds, significant rebuilding of stabilization reserves

- For the GO bonds, substantial diversification of the state's economy and revenue structure

- For the lease revenue COPs, an upgrade of the state's GO rating

- For the highway revenue bonds, significant growth of pledged revenue providing substantially higher debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- For the GO bonds, multi-year budgetary imbalance that leads to low liquidity

- For the GO bonds, prolonged change in consumer behavior that makes reliance on gaming revenue unsustainable

- For the lease revenue COPs, a downgrade of the state's GO rating

- For the lease revenue COPs, non-appropriation of base rent for payment of debt service

- For the highway revenue bonds, a significant and protracted decline in pledged revenue leading to lower debt service coverage

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US States and Territories in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1084466. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

