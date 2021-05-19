Moody's revises New York Law School's (NY) outlook to stable, affirms Baa3

New York, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised New York Law School's outlook to stable from negative and affirmed the Baa3 rating on approximately $136 million of revenue bonds outstanding, issued through Build NYC Resource Corporation. The law school has approximately $136 million of total rated debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to stable reflects New York Law School's (NYLS) healthy level of unrestricted wealth relative to expenses and prospects for further improvement of financial performance over the next two to three years. A better environment for legal education with ongoing growth in the number of LSAT takers and student applications lends support to management's strategy for fiscal improvement and sustainability in a still highly competitive student market. Additionally, the school's location in Tribeca will continue to be a credit strength with its highly marketable real estate holdings that are not fully incorporated in our metrics.

The Baa3 rating reflects NYLS's highly valuable and marketable real estate that provides additional security for bondholders and that, at its last appraisal date, provides more than 1x coverage of outstanding debt. The rating additionally incorporates the school's significant unrestricted liquidity that provides it with a solid runway to address its fiscal imbalance and operational strategy over the next few years. Further factored into the Baa3 is the school's high reliance on student charges with a narrow market niche and high tuition discount rate. Ongoing operating deficits will likely mitigate meaningful growth in reserves.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that NYLS will maintain healthy wealth levels to help mitigate improving, but ongoing operating deficits over the next several years. The outlook also incorporates that operating deficits, while positioned for improvement, will constrain wealth preservation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating performance with debt service coverage above 2x

- Sustained growth in net tuition per student, evidencing a strengthening of the school's student market

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material reduction in unrestricted liquidity or flexible reserves

- Inability to achieve planned improvement of operating cash flow

- Marked decline in market value of real estate

- Material increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a loan agreement between Build NYC Corporation and New York Law School. Payments under the loan agreement are an unconditional obligation of the law school secured by pledged revenues and a mortgage. NYLS has pledged a first lien of gross revenues of the law school, excluding unrestricted and restricted cash and investments as well as investment earnings on the investments. Additional security is provided by a mortgage pledge on 185 W. Broadway, which was appraised at $170 million in October 2015. The entire campus, which consists of two additional adjacent buildings, was appraised for $253 million. There is no debt service reserve fund.

PROFILE

New York Law School, established in 1891, is one of the oldest and largest independent law schools in the country. The law school's campus resides in over 330,000 square feet in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City. The school enrolled approximately 1,000 FTE students as of fall 2020 and generated revenue of nearly $54 million in fiscal 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

