Moody's revises North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, NC's outlook to positive, assigns A1 rating to Series 2022 bonds and affirms A1 ratings

New York, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University's ("NCA&T") proposed approximately $79 million Taxable General Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022, to be issued through the Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina. Concurrently, we have affirmed the university's A1 issuer and A1 revenue bond ratings. The university, including its affiliated foundation, had $204 million in total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2021. The outlook has been revised to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to positive incorporates the university's notably improved financial position due to a sizeable increase in total wealth and liquidity from unrestricted donor support and significant funding received from the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic. Growing federal, state and private funds for NCA&T reflects a shifting societal trend for greater philanthropic and governmental financial support of the mission of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other minority serving institutions, a supportive credit element and key driver of this rating. Over time, this increased support provides the university with improved prospects for further strengthening its brand and strategic positioning.

The assignment and affirmation of the A1 issuer and revenue bond ratings further incorporates the university's strengthening student demand, which has produced recent enrollment increases, and continued strong support from the State of North Carolina (Aaa stable). The university's prudent financial planning continues to produce positive operating performance, with lower net tuition revenue in fiscal 2021 due to pandemic effects more than offset by federal relief funding, with remaining funding to be spent in fiscal 2022 and 2023. The university enrolled its largest first-year student class in fall 2021 and its STEM-focused academic programs continue to provide the university with distinction relative to peers and support future demand.

Moody's makes no distinction between the university's issuer and revenue bond ratings due to the relatively sizeable pool of available funds identified for repayment, although we note that student tuition payments are excluded along with state appropriations. The increase in unrestricted cash and investments bolsters the funds available for payment.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that NCA&T will continue to generate stable and healthy operating performance, supported by solid state operating appropriations and growing student revenues. The outlook also incorporates expectations for a careful and strategic approach to using remaining federal funds and unrestricted gifts that will allow the university to continue to grow its total wealth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued growth in total wealth and reserves

- Successful execution of the university's strategic plan, leading to improved financial and market strength over time

- Improved annual revenue growth prospects, including growing annual net tuition revenue or state operating appropriations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduction in support from the State of North Carolina (Aaa stable)

- Decrease in the university's unrestricted liquidity or sustained deterioration of operating performance and debt service coverage

- Material increase in debt beyond identified potential near-term capital plans

LEGAL SECURITY

The general revenue bonds are unsecured obligations of the university, payable from Available Funds, which include unrestricted revenues and unrestricted fund balances, but exclude state appropriations or student tuition payments. In fiscal 2021, Available Funds summed to $190 million, which has increased notably due largely to the increase in donor support. However, this amount is adjusted for GASB-based pension and OPEB liabilities amounting to a combined nearly $249 million in fiscal 2021.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the university's proposed taxable Series 2022 bonds will be used to refund the outstanding General Revenue Bonds, Series 2015A and pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University is a moderate-sized public university located in Greensboro, NC. In Fiscal 2021, NCA&T generated operating revenue of approximately $359 million, and enrolled 12,339 full-time equivalent (FTE) students in fall 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

