Moody's revises Northern Light Health's (ME) outlook to positive; Ba1 affirmed

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service revised the outlook for Northern Light Health (NLH) (ME) to positive from negative and affirmed the Ba1 revenue rating. NLH had approximately $530 million in outstanding debt at fiscal year end 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that margin improvement will likely be durable, driven by ongoing initiatives to grow volumes and reduce costs as well as benefits from the completion of a sizable project in Portland. The revised outlook also reflects a reduction in debt structure risks and increase in covenant headroom due to the refinancing of bank-related debt last year.

The affirmation of the Ba1 is supported by NLH's strategies to increase patient access and growing brand awareness, which will help offset the impact of the pandemic on volumes. A new multi-year improvement plan, building on the successful completion in 2021 of the prior program, as well as efficiencies from the consolidation of its Portland locations, will help sustain cashflow. The system's dominant market position over a broad geography will limit competitive challenges. The most significant margin challenge will be escalating costs to recruit and retain staff, which will be particularly pronounced in NLH's rural locations. Days cash on hand will likely remain modest, although stable as capital spending is expected to moderate.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that margins in fiscal 2022 will likely be relatively close to fiscal 2021 levels as continued improvement initiatives will offset pandemic-related and labor challenges. The outlook further reflects anticipated maintenance of better cashflow and stable investments, which would result in leverage metrics that are more favorable than pre-pandemic levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Operating cashflow margin in fiscal 2022 that is close to fiscal 2021 level

- Improvement in leverage metrics

- Growth in days cash on hand

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained decline in margins

- Meaningful increase in leverage

- Notable decline in days cash on hand

- Dilutive acquisition or merger

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receipts of the obligated group (represents virtually all system revenue) as well as a mortgage lien on facilities. There are additional indebtedness tests and a debt service reserve fund.

PROFILE

Northern Light Health is comprised of 10 hospitals located across Maine, including the flagship Eastern Maine Medical Center located in Bangor. The system employs a large number of physicians and has the largest geographic footprint in the state.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lisa Martin

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

