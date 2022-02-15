Moody's revises ONE Gas outlook to stable, affirms ratings

Approximately $4.1 billion of debt securities affected

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised the outlook of ONE Gas, Inc (ONE gas) to stable from negative and affirmed its ratings, including its A3 senior unsecured and P-2 commercial paper ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The issuance of securitization financing orders in Oklahoma and Texas paves the way for the credit supportive recovery of about 75% of the unusual costs incurred by ONE Gas during winter storm Uri in February 2021" stated Nana Hamilton, VP-Senior Analyst. Costs incurred in Kansas have been deemed prudent and approved for recovery and we expect the issuance of a financing order in Kansas in the second half of 2022. We believe the securitization of the unusual costs will help minimize social risk related to rate increases and customer affordability concerns.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that substantially all the approximately $2 billion of costs incurred by ONE Gas during winter storm Uri in February 2021 will be recovered via securitization, which we view as credit supportive. Financing orders have been issued in Oklahoma [1] and Texas [2] where the Oklahoma Finance Development Authority and a newly formed Texas Natural Gas Securitization Finance Corporation will respectively issue approximately $1.3 billion and $197 million of securitization bonds on behalf of ONE Gas. The securitization bonds will be repaid over a period not to exceed 25 years in Oklahoma and 30 years in Texas via a charge on customer bills. The amount to be securitized in Texas excludes $59.5 million attributable to ONE Gas' West Texas service area which is being recovered through a separate surcharge over a three-year period that began in January 2022.

The securitization bonds in Oklahoma will require validation by the Oklahoma Supreme Court following the expiration of a 30-day period to appeal the financing order which was issued on 25 January 2022. We expect the bonds will be issued by the end of 2022, despite protests filed at the Supreme Court against the issuance of the bonds by the state.

In Kansas, ONE Gas will apply for a final financing order after the expiration of a 30-day period to appeal the recovery of $366 million of costs deemed prudent by the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) on 8 February 2022. The KCC will then have 180 days to issue a final financing order.

The issuance of the securitization bonds by state authorities in Texas and Oklahoma means the debt will not be reported on ONE Gas' balance sheet. However, in Kansas, the bonds will be issued by a special purpose entity and will be reported on the company's balance sheet. Our analysis of ONE Gas' financial performance will exclude all cash flow and debt amounts associated with securitization. Over the next two years, we expect ONE Gas to maintain a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt in the 17%-20% range, excluding securitized debt.

ONE Gas' credit continues to be supported by its business profile as a fully regulated natural gas local distribution company (LDC) operating in jurisdictions with regulatory mechanisms that support predictable revenue and cash flow generation. The company's capital investments are largely focused on system integrity and to support customer growth.

ESG Considerations

ONE Gas, Inc's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3) because we consider its ESG attributes as overall having a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact over time. ONE Gas' CIS-3 reflects moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks but neutral to low exposure to governance risk.

ONE Gas has moderately negative exposure to environmental risk (E-3 issuer profile score) because of fugitive emissions associated with its natural gas distribution operations. ONE Gas is also exposed to physical climate risks including the potential for damage to physical assets and, as experienced in February 2021, the negative financial impacts of unusually high commodity and wholesale power prices that can result from extreme weather events. The company's exposure to water management and natural capital risks is neutral from a credit perspective.

ONE Gas has moderately negative exposure to social risks (S-3 issuer profile score) primarily because of the risk that public concern about environmental, social or affordability issues could result in adverse regulatory or political outcomes. Swift action in ONE Gas' states of operation to allow for the securitization of winter storm Uri costs will help to offset acute rate pressure for the company's customers, a credit positive. ONE Gas is also moderately exposed to responsible production risk because of the risk to public safety inherent in its gas LDC operations. Risks related to customer relations, human capital and employee health and safety are neutral to ONE Gas' credit profile.

ONE Gas' exposure to governance risk is neutral to its credit profile (G-2 issuer profile score). ONE Gas' governance assessment is supported by factors including management's credibility and track record and board structure, policies and procedures. We view the company's upsizing of its revolving credit facility following winter storm Uri as an example of credit supportive financial policy.

Liquidity

ONE Gas' Prime-2 short term rating for its $1 billion commercial paper program is supported by the company's adequate liquidity. ONE Gas' commercial paper program is backed by a $1 billion revolving credit facility, upsized from $700 million following winter storm Uri, that expires in March 2026. The facility allows ONE Gas to request an increase of $500 million subject to certain conditions, such as receipt of commitments from new lenders or increased commitments from existing lenders. As of 30 September 2021, ONE Gas had $662.8 million of available borrowing capacity and was compliant with the credit agreement's sole financial covenant requiring a 72.5% maximum debt-to-capital ratio at the end of any quarter through 31 December 2021 and 70% at the end of any quarter thereafter.

For the twelve months ended 30 September 2021, ONE Gas generated negative free cash flow of $2.1 billion, due to costs incurred during winter storm Uri. The company financed its negative free cash flow with senior notes due 2023 and 2024 which we expect to be repaid with securitization proceeds.

Outlook

The stable outlook assumes that ONE Gas will receive all necessary approvals required for the issuance of its storm related securitization bonds. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that ONE Gas will continue to receive credit supportive regulatory outcomes in its regulatory jurisdictions, allowing it to maintain consistent credit metrics, including a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt in the 17%-20% range.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

ONE Gas' rating could be upgraded if we expect the company to produce a ratio of operating cash flow excluding working capital changes (CFO pre-WC) to debt above 20% on a sustainable basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

ONE Gas' rating could be downgraded if there are adverse regulatory developments or if management policies negatively impact financial performance resulting in weaker financial metrics such as a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained below 17%.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: ONE Gas, Inc

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ONE Gas, Inc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

[1] Oklahoma Corporation Commission, CAUSE NO. PUD 202100079, Order No. 723033 25-Jan-2022

[2] Railroad Commission of Texas, Docket No. OS-21-00007061, Financing Order, House Bill No. 1520 08-Feb-2022

