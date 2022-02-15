Moody's revises ONE Gas outlook to stable, affirms ratings

Approximately $4.1 billion of debt securities affected
New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised
the outlook of ONE Gas, Inc (ONE gas) to stable from negative and
affirmed its ratings, including its A3 senior unsecured and P-2
commercial paper ratings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The issuance of securitization financing orders in Oklahoma and
Texas paves the way for the credit supportive recovery of about 75%
of the unusual costs incurred by ONE Gas during winter storm Uri in February
2021" stated Nana Hamilton, VP-Senior Analyst.
Costs incurred in Kansas have been deemed prudent and approved for recovery
and we expect the issuance of a financing order in Kansas in the second
half of 2022. We believe the securitization of the unusual costs
will help minimize social risk related to rate increases and customer
affordability concerns.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that substantially all the
approximately $2 billion of costs incurred by ONE Gas during winter
storm Uri in February 2021 will be recovered via securitization,
which we view as credit supportive. Financing orders have been
issued in Oklahoma [1] and Texas [2] where the Oklahoma Finance
Development Authority and a newly formed Texas Natural Gas Securitization
Finance Corporation will respectively issue approximately $1.3
billion and $197 million of securitization bonds on behalf of ONE
Gas. The securitization bonds will be repaid over a period not
to exceed 25 years in Oklahoma and 30 years in Texas via a charge on customer
bills. The amount to be securitized in Texas excludes $59.5
million attributable to ONE Gas' West Texas service area which is
being recovered through a separate surcharge over a three-year
period that began in January 2022.
The securitization bonds in Oklahoma will require validation by the Oklahoma
Supreme Court following the expiration of a 30-day period to appeal
the financing order which was issued on 25 January 2022. We expect
the bonds will be issued by the end of 2022, despite protests filed
at the Supreme Court against the issuance of the bonds by the state.
In Kansas, ONE Gas will apply for a final financing order after
the expiration of a 30-day period to appeal the recovery of $366
million of costs deemed prudent by the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC)
on 8 February 2022. The KCC will then have 180 days to issue a
final financing order.
The issuance of the securitization bonds by state authorities in Texas
and Oklahoma means the debt will not be reported on ONE Gas' balance
sheet. However, in Kansas, the bonds will be issued
by a special purpose entity and will be reported on the company's
balance sheet. Our analysis of ONE Gas' financial performance
will exclude all cash flow and debt amounts associated with securitization.
Over the next two years, we expect ONE Gas to maintain a ratio of
CFO pre-WC to debt in the 17%-20% range,
excluding securitized debt.
ONE Gas' credit continues to be supported by its business profile
as a fully regulated natural gas local distribution company (LDC) operating
in jurisdictions with regulatory mechanisms that support predictable revenue
and cash flow generation. The company's capital investments
are largely focused on system integrity and to support customer growth.
ESG Considerations
ONE Gas, Inc's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3)
because we consider its ESG attributes as overall having a limited impact
on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative
impact over time. ONE Gas' CIS-3 reflects moderately negative
exposure to environmental and social risks but neutral to low exposure
to governance risk.
ONE Gas has moderately negative exposure to environmental risk (E-3
issuer profile score) because of fugitive emissions associated with its
natural gas distribution operations. ONE Gas is also exposed to
physical climate risks including the potential for damage to physical
assets and, as experienced in February 2021, the negative
financial impacts of unusually high commodity and wholesale power prices
that can result from extreme weather events. The company's exposure
to water management and natural capital risks is neutral from a credit
perspective.
ONE Gas has moderately negative exposure to social risks (S-3 issuer
profile score) primarily because of the risk that public concern about
environmental, social or affordability issues could result in adverse
regulatory or political outcomes. Swift action in ONE Gas'
states of operation to allow for the securitization of winter storm Uri
costs will help to offset acute rate pressure for the company's
customers, a credit positive. ONE Gas is also moderately
exposed to responsible production risk because of the risk to public safety
inherent in its gas LDC operations. Risks related to customer relations,
human capital and employee health and safety are neutral to ONE Gas' credit
profile.
ONE Gas' exposure to governance risk is neutral to its credit profile
(G-2 issuer profile score). ONE Gas' governance assessment
is supported by factors including management's credibility and track record
and board structure, policies and procedures. We view the
company's upsizing of its revolving credit facility following winter
storm Uri as an example of credit supportive financial policy.
Liquidity
ONE Gas' Prime-2 short term rating for its $1 billion
commercial paper program is supported by the company's adequate
liquidity. ONE Gas' commercial paper program is backed by
a $1 billion revolving credit facility, upsized from $700
million following winter storm Uri, that expires in March 2026.
The facility allows ONE Gas to request an increase of $500 million
subject to certain conditions, such as receipt of commitments from
new lenders or increased commitments from existing lenders. As
of 30 September 2021, ONE Gas had $662.8 million of
available borrowing capacity and was compliant with the credit agreement's
sole financial covenant requiring a 72.5% maximum debt-to-capital
ratio at the end of any quarter through 31 December 2021 and 70%
at the end of any quarter thereafter.
For the twelve months ended 30 September 2021, ONE Gas generated
negative free cash flow of $2.1 billion, due to costs
incurred during winter storm Uri. The company financed its negative
free cash flow with senior notes due 2023 and 2024 which we expect to
be repaid with securitization proceeds.
Outlook
The stable outlook assumes that ONE Gas will receive all necessary approvals
required for the issuance of its storm related securitization bonds.
The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that ONE Gas will continue
to receive credit supportive regulatory outcomes in its regulatory jurisdictions,
allowing it to maintain consistent credit metrics, including a ratio
of CFO pre-WC to debt in the 17%-20% range.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
ONE Gas' rating could be upgraded if we expect the company to produce
a ratio of operating cash flow excluding working capital changes (CFO
pre-WC) to debt above 20% on a sustainable basis.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
ONE Gas' rating could be downgraded if there are adverse regulatory
developments or if management policies negatively impact financial performance
resulting in weaker financial metrics such as a ratio of CFO pre-WC
to debt sustained below 17%.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: ONE Gas, Inc
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: ONE Gas, Inc
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
[1] Oklahoma Corporation Commission, CAUSE NO. PUD 202100079,
Order No. 723033 25-Jan-2022
[2] Railroad Commission of Texas, Docket No. OS-21-00007061,
Financing Order, House Bill No. 1520 08-Feb-2022
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Nana Hamilton
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Infrastructure Finance
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653