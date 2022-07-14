Moody's revises Oregon Clean Energy's outlook to stable from negative; B1 rating affirmed

Approximately $498 million of senior secured credit facilities affected

New York, July 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has revised Oregon Clean Energy, LLC's (OCE) outlook to stable from negative and affirmed the B1 rating on its senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $448 million Term Loan B due March 2026 and a $50 million working capital facility due March 2024.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Oregon Clean Energy, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Oregon Clean Energy, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The change in the Oregon Clean Energy project outlook to stable from negative reflects currently favorable market conditions, with higher power prices producing stronger energy margins in the second half of 2021 and thus far in 2022, a trend which we expect to continue into next year," said Gayle Podurgiel, Vice President – Senior Analyst. As a result, Moody's credit metrics in FY 2021 were stronger than we had anticipated and well above metrics for the project in FY 2020. The project produced a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 2.3x in FY 2021 (1.3x in FY 2020), in addition to a CFO to Debt ratio of 9.9% (2.7% in FY 2020) and a Debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.8x (10.2x in FY 2020). We had previously expected FY 2021 performance to produce DSCRs in the 1.7x-1.8x range and CFO to debt at approximately 7%-8% given the combination of low power prices and weak capacity markets in the early part of the year. According to year-to-date results through the March 2022, the strong performance of the project has continued in 2022 year with a DSCR of 2.66x, a CFO of 13.2%, and a Debt to EBITDA of 4.29x.

Given that strong energy margins have continued through the first half of 2022 and we expect them to remain above our previous assumptions through 2023, we anticipate that OCE will maintain the recent improvement in financial metrics. For FY 2022, we expect DSCRs in the 2.8x range with a CFO to Debt of approximately 16% and a Debt to EBITDA of 4.5x. We do anticipate metrics will decline again in 2024 and 2025 as energy margins begin to compress closer to historical levels due to the extreme backwardation of current power and gas forwards.

OCE's strong energy margins help to mitigate the continued decrease in capacity prices that recently saw PJM Interconnection's (Aa2 stable) capacity auction results for 2023/2024 clear at $34.13/MW-day for the ATSI (American Transmission Systems, Incorporated) region, which follows previously poor results from the 2022/2023 auction last year that saw capacity prices clear at $50/MW-day. Both of these recent auction results were well below the 2021/2022 auction results that saw prices clear at $171.33/MW-day. While we had been concerned that the decrease in capacity auction results would constrain the project's cash flow generation, the change in market dynamics has helped to alleviate that concern as projected energy margins are well above our expectations from a year ago.

The B1 rating and stable outlook further recognize OCE's position as a new, highly efficient and competitive combined cycle gas turbine power plant, serving as a base load unit in PJM. We also consider the cost competitive position of the asset in a coal-heavy region of PJM, with the potential for sustained high capacity factors. In that regard, the project's credit profile should strengthen prospectively should more regional coal retirements occur. The project has also continued to maintain a strong operational performance with a capacity factor and availability factor of 81.34% and 93.50%, respectively, in 2021.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook considers our view that strong energy margins will continue through the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 and help the project maintain the recent improvement in financial metrics, despite lower capacity prices. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation of a solid operational performance with minimal prolonged forced outages.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• A strong operating performance and if the project continues to successfully manage its hedging strategy such that it allows the project to generate a financial performance in line with current forecasts and produce DSCRs above 2.0x and a cash flow to debt greater than 10%, on a sustained basis

• Significantly stronger capacity auction results in upcoming auctions relative to Moody's assumptions, coupled with continued strong energy margins that lead to cash flow well above current expectations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• If the energy margins and spark spreads fall well below current expectations for 2022 and 2023, straining financial performance such that DSCRs are below 1.50x and cash flow to debt is less than 5%, on a sustained basis

• If the project experiences significant operating issues which are either not covered by warranty or insurance or lead to significantly lower than expected cash flow generation and debt service coverage

PROFILE

Oregon Clean Energy, LLC (OCE) is located in Lucas County, City of Oregon, Ohio. The project is a natural gas fired combined cycle plant consisting of two Siemens SGT6-8000H CTGs, two NEM HRSGs, and one Siemens STG that has been in operation since July 1, 2017. The project is capable of production of approximately 870 MW at average annual conditions (approximately 50°F) and over 930 MW at extreme winter ambient conditions (below 0°F), with full duct firing.

The project is indirectly owned 50/50 by affiliates of Ares EIF Management, LLC (Ares EIF) and I Squared Capital (ISQ). Ares EIF is a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly traded Ares Management Corporation, with significant experience in developing power generation projects in the U.S. ISQ is an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy utilities and transportation in various regions of the globe.

