Moody's revises Overlake Hospital Medical Center's (WA) outlook to negative; affirms A2

New York, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 rating assigned to Overlake Hospital Medical Center (WA), affecting approximately $219 million of rated debt. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Overlake Hospital Medical Center's (Overlake) A2 reflects the expectation that Overlake will move forward from COVID-19, a significant driver of the organization's below average operating performance in FY 2020, FY 2021, and projected FY2022, leveraging investments in clinical service expansion, facility and technology growth, and strategic partnerships to improve performance and over the long term drive towards historical levels of profitability. Overlake's detailed approach to project, investment, and long-range financial planning, underpinned by data-driven analytics, will provide transparency and discipline around financial management. The A2 also reflects Overlake's historically strong liquidity position and the favorable debt structure with no incremental debt expected. The organization will derive credit support from the leading market share in a growing and demographically favorable primary service area in Bellevue, WA and their long-term partnership with Kaiser, however, Overlake will be challenged by a modest revenue base compared to competitors in the service area and broader Seattle, WA market. Continued wage and supply expense pressures and challenges to the return and sustainable growth of volumes after COVID-19 could limit or slow operational improvement.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to negative from stable reflects Overlake's continued modest operational performance and prolonged projections of a return to historical levels of profitability. Inability to exhibit quarter over quarter operating revenue growth as the organization emerges from COVID-19 will likely result in a downgrade. Additionally, degradation of continued strong liquidity levels or the weakening of financial leverage metrics would contribute downward pressure on the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating margin

- Substantial expansion of service lines or geographic reach resulting in material enterprise growth and revenue diversification

- Maintenance of balance sheet strength while demonstrating ability to support continued capital spending

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained or further weakening of operating cash flow margin and inability to exhibit quarter over quarter recovery

- Notable decline in absolute unrestricted cash and relative liquidity metrics or unplanned increase in debt, absent commensurate cash flow growth

- Deterioration of system's competitive position or other event that constrains revenues or the return and growth of volumes

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2017A, 2017B and 2014 bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge. The hospital represents essentially all of Overlake Hospital Association's total revenues and the Association's unrestricted net assets. The Association is the sole member of the Hospital. Key financial covenants include a debt service coverage test of 1.1x and minimum days cash on hand of 60 days.

PROFILE

Overlake is a large community hospital in Bellevue, WA, on the eastside of Seattle, operating 310 beds. The hospital has a number of outpatient clinics and physician offices throughout its service area. Overlake has a long term contract with Kaiser, an insurer, that comprised 21% of business in FY 2021; Kaiser has a large multispecialty clinic connected to Overlake.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

