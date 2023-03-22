Moody's revises Owens & Minor's outlook to negative; affirms Ba3 rating

New York, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) revised the outlook of Owens & Minor, Inc.'s, ("Owens & Minor") to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Owens & Minor's existing ratings, including its Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and its Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's also affirmed Owens & Minor's instrument ratings, including its Ba3 senior secured rating and its B2 senior unsecured rating. Moody's downgraded the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1.

The revision of the outlook to negative reflects Moody's expectation that Owens & Minor will not be able to reduce its leverage as quickly as previously anticipated at the time of the acquisition of Apria in March 2022. The company had a weak operating performance as the pandemic tailwinds subsided amid an intense competitive environment. Financial leverage for the FY 2022 was 4.7x which Moody's expects will remain elevated before declining towards 3.5x by 2024.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's view that Owens & Minor's margin profile will benefit from the full year contribution of Apria in 2023, which has higher margins than Owens & Minor's distribution business. Earnings growth will also be supported by management's initiatives to reduce its cost base and improve productivity. As a result, Moody's expects leverage will improve towards 3.5x, further supported by debt repayment, and that Owens & Minor will maintain good liquidity.

The downgrade of the SGL rating reflects Moody's expectation of lower cash generation in 2023 due to weaker operating performance and related reduction in covenant headroom. Furthermore, Moody's expects that Owens & Minor might have to draw on its revolver (or use its A/R securitization facility) to repay the 2024 maturity ($245 million).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 CFR is supported by Owens & Minor's leading position in the medical and surgical supply distribution business supplemented by a manufacturing business. Owens & Minor focuses on single-use consumable products which have low levels of technological obsolescence risk but are essential to the provision of healthcare in a wide range of settings. The company's expansion into home health has broadened its product range and supports profitability. The rating also reflects Moody's expectation that financial leverage, which remains high following the Apria acquisition, will improve towards 3.5x in the next 12-18 months through earnings growth and debt repayment.

The rating is constrained by Owen's & Minor's modest scale, and low distribution margins reflecting a highly competitive industry. Further, Owens & Minor's manufacturing business faces a challenging outlook due to the high fixed cost nature of the business and weak outlook for demand for PPE post pandemic. Finding alternatives to revive grow manufacturing volumes will be challenging.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2 reflects the company's good liquidity. Liquidity is supported by positive free cash flow after required debt amortization and access to external credit facilities. At December 31, 2022, Owens & Minor had unrestricted cash of $69 million. The company has no maturity until December 2024. Liquidity is also supported by a $450 million revolving credit facility (undrawn as of December 31, 2022) that expires in March 2027 and a $450 million asset receivable securitization facility that expires in March 2025. This facility had utilization of $96 million as of December 31, 2022. Moody's expects Owens & Minor to maintain adequate headroom on its covenants.

ESG factors are material to Owens & Minor's rating. Owens & Minor's ESG credit impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting the weight placed on its exposure to environmental risks. These are reflected in the E-4, highly negative. As a distributor utilizing a fossil fuel dependent truck fleet, Owens & Minor has highly negative exposure to carbon transition risk related to the carbon footprint of its truck fleet. The company also has moderately negative exposure to risks associated with waste and pollution arising from fleet emissions. Social considerations are moderately negative, reflected in the S-3 score, due to the company's exposure to acute care hospitals, which face significant budgetary pressure. This risk consideration is however tempered by positive demographic trends that support long-term demand for Owens & Minor products. Governance considerations are also moderately negative, reflected in the G-3 issuer profile score, due to Owens & Minor's willingness to increase leverage to pursue external growth, tempered by a public leverage target between 2.0x and 3.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is currently unlikely but will require a material increase in scale, further improvement in diversification while maintaining balanced financial policies. Specifically, Moody's could upgrade the ratings if adjusted debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained below 2.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance deteriorates, in particular as demand for its product further softens, and if the company fails to reduce leverage through a combination of earnings growth and debt repayment, or if liquidity deteriorates. Specifically, if adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.0x, Moody's could downgrade the ratings.

Owens & Minor, headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA, is a nationwide provider of distribution and logistics services to the healthcare industry. Owens & Minor operates two divisions: Global Solutions that includes a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers, and Global Products that manufactures and sources medical surgical products. In 2022 Owens & Minor had revenue of roughly $10 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution and Supply Chain Services published in February 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398921. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

