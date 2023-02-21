Moody's revises PTTGC's outlook to negative, affirms Baa2 ratings

Singapore, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited's (PTTGC) Baa2 issuer rating.

Moody's has also affirmed (1) the Baa2 rating on the backed senior unsecured notes issued by GC Treasury Center Company Limited (GCTC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTTGC; and (2) the (P)Baa2 senior unsecured rating on the medium-term note (MTN) program established by GCTC and PTTGC. Any issuance under the program by GCTC will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by PTTGC.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to negative from stable.

"The outlook change to negative reflects our view that PTTGC's ability to reduce debt organically will be constrained as margins for chemical products are under pressure. Hence, we expect the company's leverage will remain high for its rating level over the next 12-18 months," says Hui Ting Sim, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"PTTGC will have to rely on inorganic measures to improve its capital structure, which are highly uncertain and subject to execution risk," adds Sim, who is also the lead analyst for PTTGC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PTTGC's leverage has increased more than Moody's expectation after its EUR4 billion (THB148.4 billion) acquisition in December 2021 of global resin producer, Allnex Holding GmbH. Reported debt at PTTGC surged by THB120 billion to THB275 billion as of December 2021 after the transaction, and continued to increase to THB302 billion in 2022 because of poor free cash flow generation.

Earnings accretion from the acquisition was weak in 2022 given the drag from global economic conditions. Thin petrochemical margins and steep hedging losses at its refining operations also led to earnings contraction at PTTGC – adjusted EBITDA fell by 43% to THB26 billion in 2022 from THB60 billion in 2021. Weak profitability and high working capital requirements from stronger product prices drove cash flow from operations to negative THB9 billion in 2022 compared with inflows of THB65 billion in the prior year.

PTTGC's leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, increased to close to 12.0x in 2022 from 4.8x in 2021. Moody's views that PTTGC's ability to reduce leverage organically through earnings generation will be constrained given the rating agency's view that profits from commodity chemicals will remain weak over the next 12 months. Slowing end-market demand as well as high input cost inflation will weigh on margins for chemical producers as they face challenges to pass on higher costs to customers.

Moody's expects average spreads for petrochemicals in Asia in the first half will be weak compared with prior years, but could recover in the later half of the year from supply rationalization as well as stronger demand as consumer sentiment improves. The rating agency estimates that PTTGC will generate around THB40 billion EBITDA in 2023. Consequently, the company's leverage will remain high at 7.0x-8.0x and above its downgrade trigger of 4.0x-4.5x. But PTTGC's credit metrics could recover to levels appropriate for its rating thresholds if petrochemical margins in Asia improve significantly, or if the company reduces borrowings via inorganic measures.

PTTGC's Baa2 ratings are underpinned by its position as the largest diversified petrochemical company in Thailand and its long-term feedstock supply and product offtake agreements with its parent, PTT Public Company Limited (PTT, Baa1 stable). At the same time, the ratings are constrained by PTTGC's high leverage and exposure to the inherent volatility in the refining and petrochemical sectors.

The Baa2 ratings continue to incorporate two notches of uplift based on Moody's assessment of likely extraordinary support for PTTGC from the company's parent during periods of stress.

LIQUIDITY

PTTGC has very good liquidity. The company and its subsidiaries held around THB32 billion of cash and short-term investments as of December 2022. Moody's expects PTTGC to have sufficient cash sources to fund capital spending and dividend payments totaling THB34 billion as well as scheduled debt maturities of THB16 billion over the next 12 months. The company has good access to the credit markets as a result of its close links with PTT.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward momentum for PTTGC's rating is unlikely in the near term given the negative rating outlook.

The rating outlook could return to stable if PTTGC can reduce its leverage faster than Moody's expectation. This could arise from higher earnings and cash flows because of stronger petrochemical or refining margins; the company pares back investments and shareholder returns; or PTTGC executes measures such as raising equity or asset divestments to reduce its borrowings.

Quantitative metrics that could support the outlook returning to stable include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.0x-4.5x or adjusted EBITDA/interest above 5x.

Moody's could downgrade PTTGC's rating if the company fails to significantly reduce its borrowings through inorganic measures in an environment where its profitability remains poor because of low petrochemical or refining margins and its borrowings remain high because of weak operating cash flow generation combined with high investments and shareholder returns; or the rating agency reduces the rating uplift from extraordinary parental support because of a change in the links between the two entities.

Credit metrics indicative of downward rating pressure include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 4.0x-4.5x or adjusted EBITDA/interest less than 5x on a sustained basis.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

PTTGC is the chemical flagship of Thailand's national oil company, PTT Public Company Limited. PTTGC is primarily engaged in the production and distribution of petroleum, aromatics, olefins and polymer products.

PTTGC has a refining capacity -- including condensate -- of 280,000 barrels per day, and a combined petrochemical nameplate capacity of 14.2 million metric tons per year after its 2021 acquisition of Allnex Holding GmbH, an industrial coating resins producer.

As of December 2022, PTT was PTTGC's largest shareholder, with an effective ownership stake of 48%.

