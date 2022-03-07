Moody's revises Park's outlook to stable; affirms B1 Corporate Family Rating

New York, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") revised the outlook of Park Intermediate Holdings LLC to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the REIT's B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and its B1 senior secured ratings and the speculative grade liquidity rating was changed to SGL-3 from SGL-4.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Park's improving operating income and reduced debt balance will enable the REIT to achieve Net Debt/EBITDA of below 6.5x in the next four to six quarters. The stable outlook also considers Park's improved liquidity profile, proven access to debt markets and a credit policy that reflects management's commitment to reduce balance sheet leverage, as evidence through the use of net proceeds from asset sales in 2021 to reduce its Moody's adjusted debt balance by approximately $451 million. Park reported pro-forma revenue per available room ("RevPAR") improvement of about 72% for 2021 when compared to 2020 and pro-forma occupancy of 43%, which increased from 27% in 2020.

Affirmations:

Issuer: Park Intermediate Holdings LLC

-- Corporate Family Rating at B1

-- Senior Secured Rating at B1

Ratings changed:

Issuer: Park Intermediate Holdings LLC

--Speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-4

Outlook Action:

Issuer: Park Intermediate Holdings LLC

Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 senior secured rating for Park reflects the REIT's dominant size and scale as the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT in the U.S. and good asset diversification with fifty four premium-branded hotels and resorts located in prime U.S. markets with high barriers to entry. Moreover, the rating reflects an experienced and stable management team with a long track record and strong knowledge of the hospitality sector whose bench strength will help the REIT to navigate through unprecedented times. These positive factors are offset by the cyclicality of the lodging sector, Park's concentration to Hilton with approximately 88% of total rooms and Park's high leverage and secured debt to gross assets ratio. A significant portion of Park's portfolio of assets is encumbered either under a CMBS structure and mortgaged or pledged to the senior secured credit facility and its senior secured notes.

Park's credit profile is constrained by the delay in the return of the large enterprise business travel which is an important piece of Park's revenue. While Park and the lodging industry in general has benefited from the surge in leisure travel this past year, a strong recovery in business travel is important for Park to be able to sustain the improvements it has achieved. If the return of business travel is delayed beyond Moody's current expectations of late first quarter/early second quarter 2022 due to new variants or travel restrictions, Park's leverage will remain weaker than its leverage target, and outside of Moody's downgrade factor of 6.5x on a sustained basis.

Positively, the REIT has proven market access, adequate liquidity and capital recycling opportunities to address its debt maturities and to reduce debt. The market access allowed Park to successfully refinance its large 2021 debt maturity tower in 2020, well in advance of its maturity. Moreover, it executed $685 million in asset sales of seven hotels in 2020 and 2021 and raised approximately $2.1 billion of corporate bonds through three issuances in one year. The proceeds were used to repay over $2.3 billion of bank revolver and term loan debt, providing Park considerable optionality.

The stable outlook reflects Park's good liquidity and Moody's forecast that its operations will continue to recover such that net debt/EBITDA will improve to below 6.5x in the next four to six quarters.

Park's speculative grade liquidity of SGL-3 reflects its $1.6 billion in liquidity with over $688 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents plus $901 million of undrawn revolver availability at December 31, 2021, which will mature in December 2023. The liquidity position is more than sufficient to cover its cash needs over the next four quarters and to fund other short-term liquidity obligations. Park continues to maintain higher than historical cash levels due to the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and Moody's expects the REIT to do so until markets stabilize and demand in the lodging industry significantly recovers. Park's debt maturities are modest over the next 12 months, including just $88 million of mortgage loans. However, Park has an additional $725 million CMBS debt due by November 2023. Park's waiver period for the testing of the financial covenants is effective through the date the financial statements are delivered for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the REIT is able to achieve and maintain net debt/EBITDA near 5.0x and fixed charge coverage is in excess of 3.5x. The rating upgrade would also require that Park has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule, secured debt is under 30% of gross assets and liquidity remains strong throughout an industry and economic cycle.

Ratings could be downgraded should the EBITDA decline meaningfully, resulting from a reversal in the current improving trend or there are any indications that the recovery in travel demand will not return to historic levels with net debt/EBITDA remaining above 6.5x on a sustained basis, fixed charge coverage falling below 3.0x or secured debt increases significantly. Material deterioration in Park's liquidity profile or signs of sustained deteriorating operating performance could also lead to downward rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Park Intermediate Holdings LLC is a direct subsidiary of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK), which is a publicly traded lodging REIT. Park's portfolio currently consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Thuy Nguyen

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

