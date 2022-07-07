Moody's revises Parkview Health System, Inc.'s outlook to stable from negative; Aa3 affirmed

New York, July 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa3 revenue bond ratings on Parkview Health System, Inc. (Parkview). The outlook has been revised to stable from negative. Parkview had $780.7 million of debt at fiscal year end 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Parkview's Aa3 rating reflects the system's expansive tertiary and quaternary clinical service array in northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio which will continue to translate into a leading market position and strong demand trends bolstered by ongoing investments in strategic growth initiatives. Capital spending will approximate roughly two times depreciation, which represents a significant increase over prior years and underscores the need to sustain strong margins. To that end, management has identified a margin resiliency plan which will allow Parkview to generate good profitability in fiscal 2022 despite softness through the first quarter resulting from increased labor expenses, a national trend. Positively, Parkview has a long history of strong operating performance and has successfully navigated a new, less favorable, rate structure with it's largest commercial payor, Anthem. Cash metrics will remain strong even when considering year-to-date investment losses and the continued recoupment of Medicare Advances and FICA tax deferrals. All measures of leverage will remain favorable and the system's continued growth and gradual paydown of debt has resulted in a more manageable debt load. Offsetting factors include increased capital spend, the presence of a sizable competitor clinical network, more palpable clinical competition from providers outside of Fort Wayne, and debt structure risk.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable reflects management's ability to generate strong operating performance even under less favorable reimbursement rates and during the pandemic and Moody's expectations that operating performance will strengthen through fiscal 2022 despite some softening in margins through the first quarter. The outlook also assumes maintenance of strong balance sheet metrics even when considering year-to date investment losses and expected Medicare repayments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material enterprise growth including marked diversification of revenues

- Continued strengthening of balance sheet measures and profitability margins that represent a new level of performance and elevate the credit profile

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to maintain stronger operating cash flow margins that result in a notable contraction of balance sheet resources

- Incremental debt that weakens financial leverage metrics, or is not commensurate with cash flow growth

LEGAL SECURITY

The Obligated Group, which consists of Parkview Health and Parkview Hospital, represents the vast majority of the System's assets, revenues, profits and cash flow. Parkview has a pledge of gross revenues of the Obligated Group to secure its outstanding bonds. Also, Parkview has added additional debt tests and limits on permitted indebtedness. However, the documents provide the System flexibility to remove entities as Obligated Group Members without triggering a default. Provisions in the legal documents also permit the System to specify "Obligated Group Designated Affiliates" in the future, which would not be legally obligated on the public debt. Rather, the System would have the contractual right (with some limitations) to require the Obligated Group Affiliates to upstream cash to service the Systems debt. Parkview LaGrange Hospital and Parkview Wabash Hospital became "Obligated Group Designated Affiliates" in 2011 and 2016, respectively.

PROFILE

Parkview Health System is a regional hospital system, anchored by a tertiary facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In total, Parkview operates 9 acute and specialty service hospital campuses, several ambulatory sites, and numerous physician offices throughout its market in northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio. In fiscal 2021, the organization reported $2.5 billion in operating revenue and saw over 55,000 admissions.

