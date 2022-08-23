Moody's revises Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's revenue bond outlook to positive from stable; Assigns A1 to $277.9 million senior lien Turnpike Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series A&B of 2022

New York, August 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has revised the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's (PTC or the Commission) revenue bond outlook to positive from stable and has assigned an A1 rating to the Commission's estimated $278 million Turnpike Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series A&B of 2022. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Commission's outstanding A1 senior lien and A3 subordinate lien revenue bond ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the Commission's toll revenue bond rating outlook to positive from stable reflects our view that there is increased certainty that the Commonwealth will honor Act 89 given other available sources of funds for other state transportation needs, improving PTC's long-term credit profile. The positive outlook also reflects the better than expected rebound in toll revenues post the pandemic and the continued strong willingness to annually adjust rates while effectively managing costs and capital investments to ensure strong forecast financial metrics are maintained. Finally, the change in outlook to positive reflects increased certainty about the forecast deleveraging expected over the next several years as the Commission increases the amount of its capital spending funded from future excess cashflow rather than debt.

The A1 senior and A3 subordinate lien revenue bond ratings reflect the Commission's strong and well-established market position with a history of strong demand, especially for commercial traffic, coupled with a proven willingness to continue to annually raise toll rates at above inflation levels to meet targeted financial metrics for over a decade. Annual toll rate increases support the historically rising total debt outstanding that is now forecast to modestly increase as strong revenue growth continues and more capital is forecast to be funded with excess cashflow instead of debt over time. Over the long-term, revenue growth will primarily be driven by toll rate increases as normalized traffic growth will remain below 1% per year. The ratings also reflect the turnpike system's essentiality as a key east-west transportation corridor in the eastern US with a very long operating and tolling history, as well as well-managed financial operations with consistently strong debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) and a sound liquidity position.

The A3 subordinate lien rating incorporates the weaker legal security with no legal claim on turnpike revenues other than funds on deposit in the General Reserve Fund and the fact that all of the debt issued on this subordinate lien was issued to make annual payments to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for other transportation needs.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the Commission will continue to implement annual toll rate increases to generate strong financial metrics with Moody's calculated DSCRs of at least 2.0x for senior revenue bonds, 1.3x for the subordinate revenue bonds and 1.2x for the subordinate special revenue bonds, including the separately secured Motor License Fund (MLF) enhanced subordinate special revenue bonds, sound liquidity levels over 365 days cash on hand and total leverage declining to below 10.0x adjusted debt to revenues.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Unlikely to face upward pressure until it is clear the commonwealth will not further leverage PTC for non-system needs beyond current expectations

- Revenues continue to grow while maintaining financial metrics in line with recent performance - Liquidity remains above 365 days cash on hand - Total leverage begins to stabilize or decline

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Toll increases are not implemented as planned or if traffic, revenues, or liquidity levels consistently fall short of forecast levels

- Senior lien net revenue DSCR falls below 2.0x or subordinate lien net revenue DSCR falls below 1.3x on a sustained basis - Increased payments to the commonwealth for non-system needs beyond what is currently forecast - Materially higher than currently forecast additional debt for capital improvements

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior lien bonds have a first lien on net toll revenues of the turnpike after payment of operations and maintenance expenses and by the debt service reserve fund. The rate covenant for the senior bonds is the greater of 130% senior debt service or 100% of maximum annual debt service plus required transfers to the reserve maintenance fund, debt service reserve fund replenishment and certain short-term debt. PTC's senior lien fixed rate bonds, excluding the EB-5 loans, have debt service reserve funds equal to maximum annual debt service (MADS) while the outstanding variable rate bonds and notes do not have a debt service reserve fund. The senior lien additional bonds test is at least 1.75x prior year debt service, or at least 1.3x projected MADS and at least 1.3x projected debt service for two years after the end of capitalized interest.

The subordinate lien bonds do not have a lien on toll revenues or other funds created in the senior indenture and are payable from PTC payments from funds on deposit in the General Reserve Fund, created in the senior lien bond indenture. The subordinate lien debt service reserve fund requirement is funded at the standard three prong test sized at the lesser of MADS, 10% of proceeds, or 125% average annual debt service. The rate covenant for the subordinate bonds is at least 1.15x annual subordinate debt service and 1.00x combined subordinate and special revenue debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2022 A&B of 2022 bonds are being issued to refund portions of outstanding Series 2013C, Series 2014A, Series 2014C, Series 2014, Series 2015A, Series 2015B and First Series of Series 2020 bonds, fund the Series 2022A and Series 2022B debt service reserve fund (if any) and pay related costs of issuance. The final par amount of the 2022A and 2022B bond series will be based on the par amount that existing bond holders are willing to tender or exchange for the new bonds. The refunding is subject to market conditions and will only be executed if it generates net present value savings.

PROFILE

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is an instrumentality of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with the power to construct, operate and maintain the turnpike system and to perform other functions authorized by Act 44. The turnpike system is large as it spans the commonwealth with about 565 route miles, primarily consisting of the 359 mile east-west Mainline connecting the Ohio Turnpike and the New Jersey Turnpike on either end as well as the 110 mile north-south Northeastern Extension that runs from north of Philadelphia to Scranton.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60219. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

