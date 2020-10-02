Moody's revises Plattsburgh, NY's outlook to positive, affirms Baa1 rating

Assigns Baa1 rating to bonds
New York, October 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa1 rating to the City of Plattsburgh, NY's $6.5 million Public Improvement (Serial) Bonds, 2020. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the city's Baa1 issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings. The outlook is revised from stable to positive.
The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa1 ratings reflect the city's weak but improving finances, modest size, and large long-term liabilities. Although the ongoing pandemic has slowed the process, the city has successfully implemented the early stages of its financial recovery plan. As a result of the strong governance, the city's finances are trending in the right direction and management's efforts to improve operating efficiency have led to positive results. That said, the city's long-term liabilities remain extremely high and resident wealth and incomes are weak. Favorably, the tax base continues to grow modestly, but steadily.
We consider the outstanding debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State (Aa2 stable) law on property tax levy increases. The absence of distinction between the GOLT rating and the issuer rating reflects the city council's ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Plattsburgh; initial estimates of sales tax decline have proven overly pessimistic and management currently believes that the city may still run a surplus in 2020, albeit one smaller than hoped for in January. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Plattsburgh changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects our expectations that, despite the pandemic, the city will continue to improve its financial position and operational efficiency.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Continued successful implementation of management's financial recovery plan
- Sustained surpluses leading to healthier reserve and liquidity position
- Material growth in tax base and improved wealth and income
- Significant reduction in long-term liabilities
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Failure to continue successfully implementing financial recovery plan
- Inability to maintain structurally balanced financial operations
- Failure to reduce long-term liabilities, especially the very elevated OPEB liability
- Material decline in tax base or declines in resident wealth and incomes
LEGAL SECURITY
Debt service on the bonds is secured by the city's faith and credit supported by its pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes to pay debt service as limited by New York State's Property Tax Cap-Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance various capital projects throughout the city.
PROFILE
Plattsburgh is located in northern New York on Lake Champlain. It has just under 20,000 residents.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
