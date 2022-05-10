Moody's revises ProMedica Health System's (OH) outlook to negative; affirms Baa3

New York, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed ProMedica Health System's (OH) Baa3 revenue bond rating and revised the outlook to negative from stable. The system had $2.3 billion of debt at fiscal yearend 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to negative reflects expectations of minimal or negative cashflow in fiscal 2022, following weak performance in 2021, as significant labor challenges in both the provider and senior care business lines will prolong margin recovery. While improving, occupancy rates for nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be well below pre-pandemic levels for some time given shortages in permanent staff and high costs for temporary labor. Similarly, good fiscal 2021 margins for the provider business are expected to decline in 2022 due to the effect of Omicron on volumes and labor costs in the first quarter. Paramount's transition to a smaller health plan following the divestiture of the Medicaid business will also weigh on margins this year. Leverage will remain very high, including significant long-term leases for nursing homes. Despite these challenges, the affirmation of the Baa3 reflects the system's active portfolio management and the expectation that the ability to monetize underperforming assets will help improve cashflow and stabilize liquidity at an adequate level. While Paramount's downsizing will involve transition risk initially, in the long-term this change will reduce what has been significant cashflow variability and a high dependency on a large state contract. Major investments in facilities and physicians over the last several years will support a leading market position and return to good margins in the provider business. Finally, the system will benefit from ongoing and proactive strategies to manage debt structure risks, including most recently a temporary amendment to the Welltower lease to reduce the likelihood of large collateral requirements.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects an expected decline in cashflow in fiscal 2022 to minimal or negative levels. The severity of the labor challenges, particularly in the senior care business, could continue to stall its recovery. Also, there is transition risk as the insurance business downsizes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material deleveraging of balance sheet and operations, including operating leases

- Significantly higher sustained operating cashflow margin- Higher days cash on hand

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to show progressive improvement in operating cashflow margins during fiscal 2022 and credible plan to return to pre-pandemic average of 3% in fiscal 2023

- Failure to maintain absolute liquidity at levels close to FYE21 (excluding Medicare advances and FICA)- Increase in leverage or worsening of balance sheet or operating leverage metrics- Materially dilutive acquisition or merger or debt-financed strategy

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds have a joint and several pledge of gross revenues of the obligated group. The obligated group, which accounts for only 28% of system revenue, consists of the following corporations: Toledo Hospital, Flower Hospital, ProMedica Continuing Care Services, Bay Park Hospital, Defiance Hospital, Fostoria Hospital, Freemont Hospital, Monroe Hospital, Bixby Hospital, Herrick Hospital, Provincial House and HCR ManorCare, Inc. At December 31, 2021, only about 53% of the system's unrestricted cash is in the obligated group. The parent ProMedica Corporation, Paramount Insurance, ProMedica Physician Group and the HCR operating entities, as well as other smaller subsidiaries, are not obligated group members; however, these entities are included in our assessment given tight integration and prior support. HCR ManorCare, Inc. is a holding company with no operations. Through a transfer agreement with HCR and its subsidiaries, consolidated cash on hand in excess of 14 days of operating expenses is transferred monthly to the Obligated Group. The Second Amended and Restated MTI, effective with the issuance of the Series 2018A&B bonds, allows for a substitution of notes, which could lead to a different security in the future.

PROFILE

ProMedica operates 11 owned acute care hospitals in two states, a health insurance company including a dental plan (close to 650,000 members total before the divestiture of the Medicaid plan) and provides senior care in 26 states. The organization employs over 1,200 physicians and advanced practice providers under ProMedica Physicians. The senior care division provides services at 157 Medicare and Medicaid-certified skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, hospice care in 116 markets, and has more than 50 memory care communities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

