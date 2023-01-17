Moody's revises Quantum Health's outlook to negative from stable, ratings affirmed at B3

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised Quantum Health, Inc.'s ("Quantum") outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Quantum's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B3 rating on the senior secured credit facility.

The revision of the outlook to negative reflects Moody's view that Quantum's financial leverage will remain elevated if the company is unable to contain expense growth in fiscal year 2024. Quantum's debt to EBITDA has risen materially to 13x for the twelve months ending August 31, 2022 on a Moody's adjusted basis due to wage pressure and higher sales and marketing expenditures. These factors along with elevated capital expenditures have also negatively impacted liquidity.

Moody's affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Quantum's leading position in the healthcare benefits navigation industry, its track record of profitability and strong growth outlook.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Quantum Health, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 to (LGD3) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Quantum Health, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Quantum's B3 rating reflects its leading position in the healthcare benefits navigation industry, its track record of profitability and its strong growth outlook due to rising customer demand. Moody's anticipates that the company will continue to grow its client base of large employers, resulting in significant expansion in revenue. Quantum offers a compelling value proposition in helping employers reduce employee benefit costs and complexity while improving member satisfaction.

These strengths are tempered by very high financial leverage. As measured on a Moody's adjusted basis, debt to EBITDA was 13.0x for the twelve months ending August 31, 2022. Moody's anticipates meaningful deleveraging over the next 12 to 18 months on subsiding wage pressure as well as operating leverage tied to new contract wins. Moody's anticipates leverage will remain above 7.0x over this period. While customer diversity is strong, Quantum's business model diversity is low with a narrow service offering. In addition, the benefits navigation industry remains somewhat nascent, with overall low penetration among large employers and high market fragmentation. As such, Quantum's ability to competitively differentiate itself over the long-term is uncertain.

Moody's anticipates that Quantum will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. This reflects cash on hand of $18 million and Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow the second half of fiscal year 2023 and full fiscal year 2024. While there was full availability on the $60 million revolving credit facility at August 31, 2022, $5 million was drawn as of November 3 and we expect Quantum to continue to rely on its revolver through the end of fiscal year 2024 to support elevated capital expenditures.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Quantum's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4) reflecting highly negative exposure to governance risk considerations. Quantum has aggressive financial policies and is owned by private equity funds. Quantum has moderately negative credit exposure to social risks (S-3). Demographics and societal trends favor increasing demand for Quantum's services given rising medical costs and employers' goals of providing attractive but efficient healthcare benefits. However social risks stem from the handling of confidential patient information, exposure to security breaches, litigation risks, and various regulatory risks that could change the nature of employer-provided healthcare benefits. Quantum's credit exposure to governance risk considerations is highly negative (G-4) reflecting aggressive financial policy under private equity ownership as evidenced by the company's very high financial leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a sustained track record of solid growth through new customer wins and high customer retention, and greater diversity in the company's business model and service offerings. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 5x would support an upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a further deterioration of operating performance. Ratings could also downgraded if liquidity continues to deteriorate, including sustained negative free cash flow and interest coverage sustained below 1.0x. Ratings could also be downgraded if there are significant client terminations, business disruptions or client servicing issues stemming from high growth.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Quantum Health, Inc. provides healthcare coordination and navigation services to large US employers offering health benefits to employees. Quantum is privately-owned by Great Hill Partners, Warburg Pincus LLC and company management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

