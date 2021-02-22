Moody's revises Quimper's outlook to stable; affirms B2 CFR and downgrades first lien to B2

Frankfurt am Main, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Quimper AB's (Ahlsell) ratings to stable from negative and affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the instrument ratings on senior secured first lien credit facilities to B2 from B1, consisting of the proposed amended and upsized term loan B and a SEK2.25 billion senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF).

The company announced its plans to reprice its existing term loan B and to issue an EUR250 million senior secured first lien term loan B add-on. Proceeds from the proposed SEK2.5 billion equivalent issuance together with SEK1.5 billion cash on balance sheet will be used to fully repay its existing SEK3.9 billion of senior secured second lien term loan, as well as to cover any transaction related fees and expenses. The transaction will lead to around 0.4x gross leverage reduction and to lower annual interest payment, which will support free cash flow (FCF) generation.

Moody's has aligned the first lien term loan B and the RCF instrument ratings with the CFR, because the envisaged transaction will remove the first loss cushion provided by the second lien term loan.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in the outlook has been triggered by (i) Ahlsell's ability to improve its operating performance in 2020 despite the pandemic, including operating margin expansion and continued positive FCF generation, (ii) the anticipated debt reduction, which together with earnings growth reduces Moody's adjusted debt /EBITDA to around 5.9x in 2020 from 6.8x in 2019, and (iii) Moody's forecast of gradual operating performance improvement in the next 12-18 months, which translates to Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA of around 5.5x and FCF/Debt of around 5%.

The B2 corporate family rating (CFR) of Ahlsell continues to reflect its (1) leading market positions in Sweden within HVAC, Electricals and Tools; (2) well-established omni-sales channels, supported by over 230 branches across Sweden, Norway and Finland; (3) industry leading EBITA-margin, with Sweden showing 10%-12% in the last eight years, reflective of strong market positions; and (4) its solid liquidity profile with superior record to generate positive FCF with only 1 year of negative FCF since 2006.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) high financial leverage, with a pro forma Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of 5.9x in 2020; (2) low but improving single digit EBITA margins in Norway and Finland, mainly due to a lack of sufficient scale; (3) its significant exposure to cyclicality of some of its end markets, such as new construction and industrial production, to some extent mitigated by the company's overall broad end market exposure and its ability to outgrow the market historically, and (4) risk of increased pricing pressures making it difficult to expand margins significantly.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In terms of governance, Ahlsell is a private company owned by the private equity firm CVC Capital Partners. The financial policy is fairly aggressive, as illustrated by the high starting leverage following LBO, but with the commitment to deleverage the balance sheet. Over the past years, the company's growth strategy has been largely organic and supplemented by a number of bolt-on acquisitions funded by positive FCF.

LIQUIDITY

Ahlsell's liquidity is good, supported by a pro forma cash balance of SEK2.7 billion at December 2020 and by a SEK2.25 billion undrawn revolving credit facility maturing in 2025. There are intra-year working capital swings, where there generally is a buildup in Q1-Q3 and a subsequent release in Q4, all expected to be covered by internally generated cash flows. We expect ample covenant headroom, given the maintenance covenant stipulating that FLNLR must be lower than 9x whenever 40% or more of the RCF has been utilized.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's loss-given-default (LGD) assessment, the group's senior secured first lien term loan and the senior secured RCF rank pari passu amongst each other and share the same security interest and guarantees of entities of the group representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. Given the weak collateral value of the security (consisting mainly of share pledges, bank accounts, intercompany receivables) these facilities rank first together with unsecured trade payables, pension obligations and short term lease commitments at the level of operating entities.

OUTLOOK

Ahlsell is strongly positioned in the B2 rating category. The stable outlook rests on the assumption that the company will maintain its profitability levels at around 7.5% operating margin (Moody's adjusted) and record low single digit revenue growth in the next 12-18 months, which will translate into Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA of around 5.5x and FCF / Debt of around 5%. The forward view does not incorporate any debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive ratings pressure would arise should debt/EBITDA reduce below 5.25x on a sustained basis, operating margins in high single digits or above and FCF/ debt remains in high single digits.

The company's ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is above 6.5x, operating margins decline below 7%, FCF/debt reduces below 2% or liquidity deteriorates.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Quimper AB

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

Downgrades:

....1st lien Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 from B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Quimper AB (Ahlsell) is a pan-Nordic wholesale distributor providing professional users with a wide assortment of goods and services in the HVAC, electricals and tools and supplies segments. The company is active in all four Nordic countries, with Sweden generating 66% of revenue, Norway 19%, Finland 12%, and Denmark and other regions 2%. The company is owned by funds affiliated with CVC Capital Partners. In 2020, the company reported revenue of SEK32.9 billion and EBITDA of SEK3.8 billion.

