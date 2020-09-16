Moody's revises Quinnipiac University, CT's outlook to stable; affirms A3 rating

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Quinnipiac University, CT's outlook to stable from positive and has affirmed the A3 rating on about $405 million of outstanding debt. The bonds have an expected final maturity in 2045.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the Quinnipiac University's outlook to stable from positive is driven by revenue softening that may extend into at least fiscal 2021 due to a combination of enrollment pressures and the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic. After decreased enrollment and an annual revenue decline in the 6%-7% range for fiscal 2020, additional revenue softening may occur into fiscal 2021 due to a possible contraction in net student revenue. While we expect the university to continue to take actions to adjust expenses accordingly to sustain strong financial operations, there will likely be narrowing in operating cash flow margins for fiscal 2021. With a high 93% dependence on net student revenue, restoring enrollment stability is critical to the university's ability to resume revenue growth and maintain favorable operating performance.

Quinnipiac's A3 rating is supported by its excellent operating performance, robust liquidity, and very good strategic positioning. Despite considerable operational and financial impact from the coronavirus, the university will sustain operating cash flow margins above 20% through fiscal 2021, which demonstrates its effective financial strategy. Strong unrestricted monthly liquidity covers 623 days cash on hand, which provides significant runway to manage through unexpected costs or revenue declines for fiscal 2021. With no borrowing plans, coverage of spendable cash and investments to debt will continue to improve, particularly with steady debt pay down and further wealth accumulation. The university's good programmatic diversity and ongoing commitment to investing in strategically important initiatives such as facilities, programs and technology will contribute to longer-term stable student demand.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Quinnipiac's ability to adjust to the disruption in Moody's base case macroeconomic scenario due to its very strong financial operations, robust liquidity and effective management and governance. However, should downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively impacted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement in strategic positioning reflected in sustained strengthening in student demand, earned revenue growth and fundraising

- Substantial growth in financial reserves, materially strengthening coverage of debt and operations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained deterioration in operating performance or debt affordability

- Ongoing weakening in student demand

- Material increase in financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are on parity and secured by a pledge of Gross Receipts and a mortgage on Quinnipiac's main campus. There are no debt service reserve funds.

The bonds are subject to a 1.25x debt service coverage covenant, which we expect the university to continue to comfortably meet. For fiscal 2020, the debt service coverage, as calculated under the covenant, was over 2x. Violation of the covenant beyond a cure period could trigger debt acceleration.

PROFILE

Quinnipiac University, founded in 1929, is a large private comprehensive university offering a broad array of undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs including schools of law, engineering, business, nursing, health sciences and medicine. The university has three campuses, two of which are located in Hamden, Connecticut. In fall 2019, the university enrolled 9,153 full-time equivalent students and recorded fiscal 2019 operating revenue of $386 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

