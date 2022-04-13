Moody's revises Robert Morris University's (PA) outlook to negative; affirms Baa3

New York, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Robert Morris University's (RMU) (PA) outlook to negative from stable. It has also affirmed the university's Baa3 issuer and revenue bond ratings. For fiscal 2021, the university has total outstanding debt of $87 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision to negative is largely driven by ongoing heightened student demand difficulties that will continue to depress university operating performance and debt affordability through at least fiscal 2023. Limited geographic reach, elevated competition and weak regional demographics (a social consideration under Moody's ESG framework) will impede the university's ability to reverse a multi-year trend of net tuition revenue declines. A high dependence on net student revenue underscores the importance of effective enrollment management strategy, particularly given the rising cost pressures tied to broader macroeconomic conditions.

The affirmation of the Baa3 issuer rating reflects RMU's sound financial management practices, good liquidity and some market distinction as a professionally-oriented university in the greater Pittsburgh area. While absolute wealth remains modest relative to peer medians, RMU's solid unrestricted monthly liquidity providing 176 days cash on hand affords some runway while management implements budget adjustment strategies under its five-year financial plan. Further, the university has also introduced a number of new initiatives intended to strengthen student demand and ultimately return to balanced financial operations.

The affirmation of the Baa3 revenue bond ratings reflect the general obligation characteristics of the pledge without material benefit of additional collateral or security.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations of strained operating performance through fiscal 2023 due to ongoing student demand and revenue difficulties.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvement in brand and strategic positioning reflected by strengthened student demand, philanthropy and operating performance

- Substantial increase in wealth and liquidity providing for stronger coverage of debt and expenses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to make meaningful progress towards restoring revenue growth and balanced financial operations by fiscal 2024

- Significant decline in unrestricted liquidity relative to expenses - Failure to maintain compliance with various debt covenants

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are general obligations secured by a gross revenue pledge and debt service reserve funds. The notes, not rated by Moody's are on parity with the bonds. Two series of notes, the Series 2003 and Series 2012, are further secured by mortgages on financed properties.

PROFILE

Founded in 1921, RMU is a private university with its main campus in a suburb of Pittsburgh. The university serves 3,763 headcount students within an undergraduate or graduate academic program within one of four schools or departments: business; engineering, mathematics and science; informatics, humanities and social sciences; and nursing, education and human sciences.

