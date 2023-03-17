Moody's revises Robert W. Woodruff Arts Center, Inc.'s (GA) outlook to stable from negative, affirms A2

New York, March 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the Robert W. Woodruff Arts Center, Inc.'s (GA) outlook to stable from negative. Concurrently, we affirmed the A2 revenue bond ratings. For fiscal 2022 (May 31 fiscal year end), the center had approximately $157 million in total debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects improved operating performance, with two years of EBIDA margins over 20% after an average of just 5% over the prior decade. While these materially improved margins reflect an infusion of federal pandemic aid and significantly reduced expenses during to pandemic closures, EBIDA margins are expected to remain near 10% as operations normalize.

Affirmation of the Woodruff Arts Center's A2 ratings incorporates its substantial overall wealth of $440 million in fiscal 2022, strong liquidity, and its regional importance as a cultural arts organization in the broader Atlanta area. Monthly liquidity provides nearly 450 monthly days cash on hand, very strong relative to peers. A diverse and committed donor base also bolsters credit quality and supports fiscal sustainability. Credit challenges include elevated financial leverage, relatively capital-intensive operations and variability in program-related ticket and other earned revenue, resulting in operating margins that will remain thin relative to peers as operations normalize. Furthermore, while spendable cash and investments provide very good coverage of operations and debt, at 1.4x and 0.8x respectively, overall financial reserve growth significantly lags peers due to multi-year operating deficits and below-peer investment returns. Over time, inability to grow reserves in line with peers could impact credit quality. Further, while debt structure risks remain manageable, bullet maturities in later years pose some limitations on future strategic options.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations for EBIDA to sufficiently cover debt service by at least 1.2x over the next several years. The outlook is also predicated on ongoing donor support, maintenance of healthy unrestricted liquidity and no increase in financial leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material strengthening of EBIDA margins over a multi-year period

- Substantial increase in wealth and liquidity, strengthening coverage of debt and operations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Return to imbalanced operations and material weakening in debt service coverage

- Inability to grow financial reserves in line with peers - Material reduction in gift support - Increase in financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The revenue bonds are an unsecured general obligation of the center. Each series of bonds are separate obligations and are not subject to cross default provisions.

Series 2009A bonds include a financial covenant that requires available assets (total assets less restricted endowment) to be greater than 1x long-term debt. Failure to meet the covenant requirement may constitute an event of default. As of fiscal 2022, the calculated ratio was 2.62, materially higher than the covenant requirement. Additionally, there are two additional bonds tests: an available funds to long term indebtedness with a 1x requirement and a 1.1x net assets to indebtedness requirement.

PROFILE

The Woodruff Arts Center, founded in 1965, is the preeminent cultural arts organization of metropolitan Atlanta and is unusual as it has both visual and performing arts facilities on a single campus. Operating revenue totaled nearly $111 million across three arts divisions and the center's administrative division for fiscal 2022. The multi-facility main campus occupies approximately 11 acres of land in midtown Atlanta.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/61538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

