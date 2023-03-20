Moody's revises Roosevelt University's (IL) outlook to negative; B1 affirmed

New York, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Roosevelt University, IL's outlook to negative from stable and has affirmed its B1 issuer rating. Roosevelt had approximately $254 million of total debt as of August 31, 2022. At the same time we have affirmed the B1 rating on the roughly $35 million of outstanding Series 2007 revenue bonds issued through the Illinois Finance Authority.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of outlook to negative reflects Moody's expectations for weakening operating performance and enrollment pressures amid a difficult regional student market. The outlook revision also incorporates the university's high financial leverage with total debt to operating revenue over 2x in fiscal 2022. Ongoing challenges with the integration of Robert Morris University Illinois (RMUI) which Roosevelt acquired in 2020 have added to enrollment management and retention challenges. Management's path toward narrowing fiscal 2023 and 2024 budget gaps will focus on expense reduction and program realignment, while using financial reserves to bridge remaining shortfalls.

The affirmation of the B1 rating incorporates elevated volatility in operating performance and debt service coverage. Debt service consumes approximately 11% of operating expenses, with high fixed costs and supplemental endowment draws limiting growth in financial reserves for the foreseeable future. Weak operating performance yielded thin debt service coverage of 1.0x in fiscal 2022. Favorably, Roosevelt has had good wealth with $163 million in total cash and investments at the end of fiscal 2022, in addition to highly valued real estate which provides a potential source for monetization of assets.

The B1 rating on the Series 2007 revenue bonds incorporates the issuer rating and the general obligation nature of the debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects continued operating performance and enrollment management pressures in the demographically challenged Chicago metropolitan area. The outlook also incorporates difficulties that Roosevelt's debt burden places on its ability to execute strategic initiatives intended to strengthen student demand, restore structurally balanced operations, and rebuild liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant improvement in operating performance that provides sustained debt service coverage over 1.25x as calculated by Moody's

-Sustained improvements in market position indicated by increasing enrollment, operating scope, and net tuition revenue growth

-Material growth of cash and investments and liquidity relative to debt and operations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Decline of unrestricted liquidity or further weakening of operating revenue

-Failure to make progress toward stabilizing enrollment and net student revenue

-Material reduction in unrestricted financial reserves, leading to an inability to maintain debt service coverage above the covenanted ratio

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are a general obligation, enhanced by a pledge of the university's gross revenue. The Series 2007 rated bonds, however, are not backed by a mortgage pledge nor do they have a debt service reserve fund (DSRF) or financial covenants as do the outstanding unrated bonds. The unrated Series 2018A, 2018B, 2019A, 2020A and 2020B bonds are secured on a parri-passu basis and by a mortgage pledge with an appraised value in 2019 of $328 million. There is an additional bonds test. The Series 2018A, 2018B, 2019A, 2020A and 2020B bonds contain an unrestricted cash and investments to MADS covenant that is tested twice annually. Roosevelt must maintain coverage of no less than 150% through fiscal 2022, no less than 175% in fiscal years 2023 and 2024 and no less than 200% in fiscal 2025 and beyond. Failure to do so would require consultative review with a cure period that extends several years. The covenanted ratio stood at 156% as of fiscal 2022. There is no cross-default provision between the unrated bonds and the rated series 2007 bonds.

PROFILE

Founded in 1945, Roosevelt University is a moderate sized private university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional degree programs at its campuses in downtown Chicago and in Schaumburg, a northwest suburb of Chicago, and online. The university enrolled 3,318 full-time equivalent students in Fall 2022, with operating revenue of approximately $115 million.

