Moody's revises Ryman's outlook to stable; affirms ratings at Ba3

New York, November 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised the outlook of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.'s Ba3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and RHP Hotel Properties, LP's B1 senior unsecured rating. Ryman's speculative grade liquidity rating changed to SGL-2, from SGL-3.

The ratings affirmation and outlook revision to stable reflect Ryman's recovery to ADR, RevPAR and EBITDA, due in large part to the improvement and resiliency of leisure transient and longer-term group demand, and have enabled the REIT to improve leverage and key metrics closer to pre-pandemic levels. The stable outlook also reflects the strength of Ryman's long-term group contracts which provide a buffer to profitability and a higher level of visibility into future revenues from on-the-books, in contract form bookings relative to other lodging peers.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

..Issuer: RHP Hotel Properties, LP

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed Ba3

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3

....Grd Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: RHP Hotel Properties, LP

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ryman's Ba3 corporate family rating reflects its high-quality portfolio comprised primarily of five large, group-oriented hotels with resort-style amenities and longer booking windows that provide greater visibility and stickiness to earnings and occupancy. Ryman's credit profile is supported by solid financial metrics for the rating category, which have improved closer to pre-pandemic levels due to stronger than expected operating performance in 2022. Moody's forecasts that Ryman's leverage will normalize closer to its pre-pandemic target range of at or below 5.0x in the near-term, through a combination of improving operating income and EBITDA-enhancing investment opportunities. We note however, that the inherent cyclicality and volatility of the lodging sector, driven by its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment, could weigh on the future performance of Ryman and the lodging sector in a potential economic downturn.

Ryman's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects our view over the next twelve months that the REIT will maintain a sufficient liquidity profile considering near-term funding needs. As of September 30, 2022, liquidity is supported by approximately $225 million of unrestricted cash, full revolver availability of approximately $765 million, and minimal growth related capital projects or projected commitments in the near-term. The company has $800 million of non-recourse term loan debt related to the Gaylord Rockies property due in 2023, which has three one-year, unilateral extension options – we expect the company to maintain ample cushion on the required covenant thresholds in order to exercise its extension options on the term loan.

The stable rating outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that Ryman Hospitality will continue to improve operating and cash flow performance, such that leverage normalizes at or below its pre-pandemic target range over the near-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the medium-term and would require improving operating performance over several quarters, increasing the size of its unencumbered asset pool, and significant asset diversification.

A ratings downgrade could occur should occupancy, RevPAR and earnings deteriorate from current levels, and/or Net Debt/EBITDA remain above 5.0x over the longer-term. Significant operating challenges or failure to maintain adequate liquidity could also lead to downward ratings pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a REIT specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owed assets include a network of five upscale, meetings-focused resorts and suites that are managed by lodging operator Marriot International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

