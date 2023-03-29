Moody's revises SK Hynix's outlook to negative from stable; affirms Baa2 ratings

Hong Kong, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised SK Hynix Inc.'s rating outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

"The revision of the outlook to negative mainly reflects an increasing uncertainty over SK Hynix's ability to recover its financial metrics and capital structure to last year's levels, as we expect the company to incur significantly higher debt this year than previously thought, amid an unprecedented cyclical downturn in the global memory chip industry," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"Nonetheless, today's rating affirmation recognizes SK Hynix's intention to reduce debt once industry fundamentals rebound," adds Hwang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The global memory chip industry is undergoing a severe downturn amid a large supply glut caused by a sudden downshift in technology product demand and slowing macro conditions. As a result, Moody's has revised down its forecasts for SK Hynix's adjusted EBITDA to about KRW5 trillion in 2023, a steep decline from KRW21 trillion in 2022.

SK Hynix's operating cash flow will be particularly weak in the first half of this year because of the very weak earnings and persistently high inventory levels.

Consequently, Moody's estimates that SK Hynix's adjusted debt – including lease liabilities and its $2 billion second-closing payment for its Solidigm acquisition – will increase to about KRW33 trillion by the end of 2023 from KRW27 trillion as of the end of 2022. The weak earnings and debt growth will raise SK Hynix's adjusted debt/EBITDA to over 6.0x in 2023 from 1.3x in 2022.

Moody's expects SK Hynix to stem further debt growth by substantially cutting capital spending and clearing excess inventories this year. Once the industry turns around, the company will likely focus on generating free cash flow and reducing debt. Debt reduction and an expected improvement in industry conditions in 2024 suggest its adjusted debt/EBITDA would decline from 2024.

That said, whether the company can improve its adjusted debt/EBITDA to a level consistent with the Baa2 rating category over the next couple of years is uncertain, as its deleveraging is subject to the uncertain timing and magnitude of its earnings recovery. This uncertainty drives the negative outlook.

In addition, the negative outlook partly reflects a degree of uncertainty over SK Hynix's ability to upgrade its production capacities in China (A1 stable), given increasing US government restrictions. This is despite the fact that SK Hynix currently maintains access to the equipment necessary for the normal operation of its existing capacities in China.

SK Hynix's Baa2 ratings continue to be underpinned by the company's solid competitive position in the global memory chip industry. Its long-standing number two position and technological prowess in the oligopolistic dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) segment of the industry will continue to support its scale and generally solid profitability.

These credit strengths offset the risks associated with the industry's high cyclicality, the large investment and constant technology development the company needs to stay competitive in the memory chip industry, and its high reliance on DRAM for profit generation.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have a moderately negative impact on the company's ratings (CIS-3), mainly reflecting its exposure to environmental and governance risks. SK Hynix's moderately negative environmental risk exposure stems from physical climate risks and the water and energy-intensive chip manufacturing process.

Governance risks mainly stem from SK Hynix's concentrated ownership structure. Nevertheless, the company maintains a generally well-balanced financial strategy and good management track record.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could return the outlook to stable if SK Hynix successfully improves its earnings and demonstrates a firm commitment to preserving a sound capital structure through cuts in investment and working capital. Such improvements could be illustrated by its adjusted debt/EBITDA falling back toward 1.5x and its debt/capitalization falling below 30%-33% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade SK Hynix's ratings if its financial profile weakens due to persistently weak profitability and failure to reduce debt, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 1.5x or its debt/capitalization remains above 30%-33%.

The ratings could also be downgraded if SK Hynix's market position is significantly eroded, its technological migrations are delayed, or its production in China is meaningfully disrupted.

Based in Korea, SK Hynix Inc. designs, manufactures and sells memory chips, mainly DRAM and NAND flash memory. It was 20.1% owned by SK Square Co., Ltd. as of the end of 2022.

