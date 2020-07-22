Moody's revises SSM Health's (MO) outlook to negative; A1 affirmed

NOTE: On July 24, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: In the Legal Security section, the sixth and seventh sentences of the first paragraph were changed to “The credit group is primarily comprised of the system's hospitals, most subsidiaries and Navitus Holdings. Regulated entities such as Dean Health Plan and Dean Health Insurance, Inc. and a variety of other entities including physician practices are not members of the credit group;” and the second paragraph was changed to “The Master Trust Indenture provides for an annual debt service coverage test of 1.1x.” Revised release follows.

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 assigned to SSM Health's (MO) debt issued by the organization and various issuing authorities. We have also affirmed the A1 assigned to Agnesian HealthCare, Inc.'s (WI) debt which is a designated affiliate under the master trust indenture of SSM Health's parent corporation SSM Health Care Corporation. The outlook for SSM and Agnesian has been revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A1 reflects SSM Health's diversity of markets and cash flow across several distinct geographies and business lines and expectations that it will maintain or improve market share in its largest markets. The A1 also reflects the planned opening of a new hospital in St. Louis this fall that should enable SSM Health to grow market share and deliver services more efficiently in one of its two largest markets. That said, the impact of the coronavirus will negatively impact multi-year efforts to improve efficiency and create a greater hurdle to achieve more stable consolidated financial performance and across individual markets. Moreover, SSM Health will continue to be challenged by a new partnership amongst competitors in its Madison, WI market, underperforming ministries in non-core markets, and balance sheet ratios that are modest for the rating category and lag those of peer organizations.

Affirmation of Agnesian HealthCare, Inc.'s (WI) A1 reflects affirmation of SSM Health's A1; Agnesian is a designated affiliate under the master trust indenture of SSM Health's parent corporation SSM Health Care Corporation.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and financial market volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

Revision in SSM Health's outlook to negative reflects expectations that SSM Health's margins will remain suppressed over the near term as the organization works to integrate a new hospital in St. Louis, responds to coronavirus related challenges, and adapts to changing competitive pressure in Wisconsin.

Revision in Agnesian's outlook to negative reflects the change in SSM's outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained, improved operating measures

- Significantly improved debt and balance sheet measures

- For Agnesian's bonds: an upgrade of SSM Health's long term rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to materially improve cash flow margin on consolidated basis and in individual markets during 2021

- Inability to improve balance sheet ratios during 2021

- Loss of market share or negative change in competitive environment in one of the organization's markets

- Material additional debt, absent cash flow growth

- Material negative change in regulations impacting pharmacy benefit managers or other major business lines

- For Agnesian's bonds: a downgrade of SSM Health's long term rating

LEGAL SECURITY

All parity bonds are issued under SSM's designated affiliate model - with SSM Health Care Corporation (SSMHCC) as the only legal obligor. The bonds are secured by a general unsecured obligation of SSMHCC, which has limited assets and cash flow. The inpatient operating divisions are not members of the obligated group, but designated affiliates. The designated affiliates, which are required to upstream funds to SSMHCC for debt service obligations, can be de-designated at any time. Under the designated affiliate structure, the potential for future subordination of the bonds is possible. The credit group is primarily comprised of the system's hospitals, most subsidiaries and Navitus Holdings. Regulated entities such as Dean Health Plan and Dean Health Insurance, Inc. and a variety of other entities including physician practices are not members of the credit group.

The Master Trust Indenture provides for an annual debt service coverage test of 1.1x.

SSM funded an escrow to reduce annual debt service in 2020; as a result debt service coverage will be robust in 2020.

PROFILE

SSM Health's integrated system of care includes more than 290 physician offices and other outpatient sites, 23 hospitals, 10 post-acute facilities, comprehensive virtual care, home care and hospice services and a health insurance company. Its pharmacy benefit company, Navitus Health Solutions, serves as a full pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM).

